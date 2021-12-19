Take a look at these homes for sale in Maricopa

(Maricopa, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Maricopa. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

15509 Nesthorn Way, Pine Mountain Club, 93222 2 Beds 1 Bath | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1972

If you have been waiting for just the right moment, hoping that an affordable home would come along in the Pine Mtn Club Property Owners Association boundaries, then you have found her. Your two bedroom and one bath 800 sq ft single level home is perfectly situated in an incredible neighborhood; close enough for quick access to the main road out for commuters, and yet far enough away from the heart of the village and higher elevations for full time living! Your home has a near quarter acre lot and is positioned just back from the road. From your deck you can enjoy the open skyline and take in the meteor showers. Walk in to an open living-dining room and kitchen. There are two kinds of heating; forced air as well as a quaint wood stove to keep your tootsies toasty on snowy days. Open the many windows for cool mountain breezes during the warmer days! Your kitchen has a snack counter and the right appliances to make entertaining simple. Both bedrooms are on this one single level as well as the full bathroom. If you need to have ample room for storage, under the home is more than enough space to keep your cherished memories. This is the moment you have been waiting for. Come home to the hill, today!

For open house information, contact Anthony Ziegler, Jennings Realty at 661-242-6100

16001 Mil Potrero, Pine Mountain Club, 93222 2 Beds 1 Bath | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Charming home on a nicely maintained and partly wooded flat lot. Easy and ample parking, perfect for storing an RV. Bonus space below, featuring a wonderful sauna for those cold days, or just make it part of your daily routine. Close proximity to town and the clubhouse.

For open house information, contact Morgan Spokny, Jennings Realty at 661-242-6100

1813 Linden Drive, Pine Mountain Club, 93222 2 Beds 2 Baths | $410,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Breathtaking mountain views in a private community with an exceptional rare single story mountain home is waiting for you in Pine Mountain Club! This two bedroom, two bath, level lot with a two car extra long garage beauty has many special features! A spacious living room with knotty pine wood ceilings and walls, a wood burning stove for those cold winter snowy nights, upgraded granite kitchen countertop, with plenty of cabinets & a garden window view of the mountains! Ceiling fans in the dining area & both bedrooms with dual pane windows and sliding doors keep you comfortable in any type weather. Two decks front and back for a quiet evening star gazing or dancing the night away. The privacy and view from the back deck will definitely be the show stopper on this awesome property! The family room, kitchen and dining area are all open to each other which makes this property a great family and entertainers dream. There is even a large shed that could be easily turned into whatever you want or just keep it for storage. Plenty of parking in garage, driveway and extended area in the front yard. The backyard has a stairway to the seasonal creek. Wildlife is abundant and a special feature. Pine Mountain Club is a private community located 45 minutes north of Santa Clairta and 70 miles from Los Angeles. Owning a part of PMC entitles you to golfing, tennis, basketball, swimming, horse stables, biking and hiking trails, 24 hour security, street maintenance and snow plows, with a club house that serves great food and wonderful week end entertainment. This lovely home is just waiting for you!

For open house information, contact Patricia Visser, Jennings Realty at 661-242-6100

2505 Brentwood Place, Pine Mountain Club, 93222 3 Beds 2 Baths | $629,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,565 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Amazing log home on a R3 lot. Located in beautiful Pine Mountain Club, just north of Los Angeles and surrounded by 1.7 million acres of National forest. Close to the village center, yet tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac. Living room boasts high ceilings with a real brick fireplace. Kitchen has a large center island, dining area and sun room with a wood burning stove, (favorite hang out spot on snowy mornings with previous and current owners). Enjoy three different decks, two covered on the east and south side. Large deck on the back for those pleasant summer afternoons and evenings. Upstairs has a gorgeous private loft with skylights and a efficient wood burning stove, which then leads to and a master bedroom and full bath. Loft is considered 3rd bedroom, septic tank is over sized at 1200 gallons which affords the possibility of a 4th bedroom addition. Wood flooring through out. Laundry room. Two car detached garage. Ask you agent, clubhouse or Kern County about the R3 zoning possibilities. Call today for an appointment. This rare opportunity will not last.

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Mowry, Jennings Realty at 661-242-6100