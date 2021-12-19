Check out these homes on the Burney market now

(Burney, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Burney will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

20678 Roff Way, Burney, 96013 2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 940 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Good starter of investment property. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a 1 car attached garage in a quiet neighborhood. Home features updated kitchen with tile backsplash. Laminate floors throughout living room and bedrooms. Vinyl in bathroom and kitchen. Laundry hookups off of kitchen.

37143 Ca-299, Burney, 96013 5 Beds 4 Baths | $649,900 | 3,500 Square Feet | Built in None

Located in beautiful Burney, you could own a piece of history! Currently operating as The Rex Club Cabins and The Rex Club, this set-up is IDEAL to reside and have instant income potential from the additional cabins as well as the fully functional restaurant & bar (w/ 3 way liquor license). 4 Cabins (One is a 2bed/1bath and others are 1bed/1bath) Too many amenities to list, this is a must see!

38042 Whaley Dr, Burney, 96013 2 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in None

Come enjoy the mountains with the cooler weather and laid back small town atmosphere! This cute home features a big country kitchen, good sized living room and a laundry room. There's a large detached garage for the tinker'er with an office area and 2 good sized storage buildings.Located in the Del Oro Water District.Sold subject to HUD Guidelines 24 CFR 206.125 where offers MUST be 100%, sold as is, no repairs or credits.

