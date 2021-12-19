Check out these homes on the Burney market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burney, CA

 2 days ago

(Burney, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Burney will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eyYh0_0dR5aUM100

20678 Roff Way, Burney, 96013

2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 940 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Good starter of investment property. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a 1 car attached garage in a quiet neighborhood. Home features updated kitchen with tile backsplash. Laminate floors throughout living room and bedrooms. Vinyl in bathroom and kitchen. Laundry hookups off of kitchen.

For open house information, contact Cory Halter, HIGH COUNTRY REAL ESTATE at 530-335-2222

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4byrph_0dR5aUM100

37143 Ca-299, Burney, 96013

5 Beds 4 Baths | $649,900 | 3,500 Square Feet | Built in None

Located in beautiful Burney, you could own a piece of history! Currently operating as The Rex Club Cabins and The Rex Club, this set-up is IDEAL to reside and have instant income potential from the additional cabins as well as the fully functional restaurant & bar (w/ 3 way liquor license). 4 Cabins (One is a 2bed/1bath and others are 1bed/1bath) Too many amenities to list, this is a must see!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Parke, Relevant Real Estate at 530-319-3301

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LjELi_0dR5aUM100

38042 Whaley Dr, Burney, 96013

2 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in None

Come enjoy the mountains with the cooler weather and laid back small town atmosphere! This cute home features a big country kitchen, good sized living room and a laundry room. There's a large detached garage for the tinker'er with an office area and 2 good sized storage buildings.Located in the Del Oro Water District.Sold subject to HUD Guidelines 24 CFR 206.125 where offers MUST be 100%, sold as is, no repairs or credits.

For open house information, contact Dana Peterson, Sheldon Largent Realty at 530-282-1771

