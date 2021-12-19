Top homes for sale in Crane

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Crane, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Crane will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gLYiV_0dR5aRhq00

609 W 2Nd St, Crane, 79731

4 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,051 Square Feet | Built in 1966

GROW YOUR OWN vegetables and children.[An updated 4 bedroom brick American traditional on} 0.5785 of an acre close to schools. This home offers large rooms, over 2100 sq feet. All appliances stay with, a large utility room and washer dryer stay. 2 car garage with a 700 sq foot workshop and a 280 sq ft storage 2 carports and 2 hook ups for motor homes. IT'S YOUR CHANCE TO LIVE LIFE THE WAY IT IS INTENDED TO BE LIVED FOR AN AFFORDABLE PRICE...CALL YOUR FAVORITE REALTOR TODAY !!!

For open house information, contact TRUDY THOMASON, TRUDY THOMASON REALTY, INC. at 432-362-8811

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-126871)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZlMLZ_0dR5aRhq00

1112 S Alford, Crane, 79731

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,640 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Corner lot. Large front and backyard. 3 Bedroom 2 bath home. Home located close to hospital.

For open house information, contact Vanessa Navarrete, Strait A Real Estate at 432-652-8981

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-126146)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RyANf_0dR5aRhq00

201 E 7Th St, Crane, 79731

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Property incudes partial lots 9-16.House sits on partial lots 9-12. The other partial lots are enclosed in chain link fence.

For open house information, contact Gena Norvell, Crane Realty at 432-558-2141

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-128222)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wn8jJ_0dR5aRhq00

805 W 11Th St, Crane, 79731

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,660 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Must see. Great house that can easily be a 3 bedroom 2 bath. Updated carpet, updated paint and new exterior paint on the trim. Open Kitchen to living area and dining area. Corner house in a quiet neighborhood

For open house information, contact Vanessa Navarrete, Strait A Real Estate at 432-652-8981

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-128305)

