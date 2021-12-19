Check out these homes on the Franklinville market now

(Franklinville, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Franklinville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

36 Pine Tree Village Road, Ellicottville, 14731 3 Beds 1 Bath | $184,900 | Condominium | 988 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Part of Pine Tree Village complex. No HOA fees! New owners will only pay for their portion of mowing and snow removal which is about $425 per year. Enjoy the views of the mountains while you relax in your own private hot tub on the back patio, which overlooks Ellicottville's Town Park with tennis courts, sports field and a play ground for the little ones. All new windows will help keep you warm and comfortable throughout the winter months. Gas Fireplace in Livingroom. Short walk into the Village from this location. 36 Pine Tree comes furnished and can sleep up to 10 people. This fabulous end unit also provides you with ample yard space to entertain family and friends, and with parking for 4 cars right outside your front door, your company will always have a place to park. Make an appointment to see this rare find, it will not last long.

7744 Tough Row Hill Road, Ellicottville, 14731 3 Beds 3 Baths | $895,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,664 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Leave behind the worries of the world & "melt away" as British songsters Modern English once said. This custom designed Amish built home is one of Ellicottville's hidden gems. Situated on 40+ sprawling acres of wooded serenity, this parcel is a nature enthusiasts dream. The main entertaining space is the definition of open & airy. There is just something about rooms that breed creativity; ideal for unwinding & reconnecting to what matters. Off this area you will find an east facing deck made for soaking in the morning sun year round. Headed to the top level is the master ensuite with updated bathroom. The lower level features a second entertaining area, bathroom, utility room & second master with a walk-in closet/powder room. The way the home was designed, downstairs gives off a Costa Rican summer room vibe. I imagine the walkout doors open & the summer breeze moving through while drifting off to the sound of silence or being consumed by a good book. Manicured paths meander the property that overlooks its own "private" ridgeline. Close to the old Concord Club that's been converted to DEC lands, the resorts & Village. So many nuances to this home that you must take in for yourself.

2 Greer Hill Drive, Ellicottville, 14731 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,944 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Hilltop luxury with the convenience of a short walk to the slopes or Downtown Ellicottville! This beautiful 4+ bedroom, 3-½ bath Contemporary home sits in the HoliMont Hills with stunning panoramic views. Relax in front of the large Granite surround Fireplace or entertain at your very own English Style Pub! The large kitchen offers ample storage, high end stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Off the kitchen is a luxurious formal dining space, with room for large dinner parties and Lighted tray ceilings. The first floor has a large master suite with private bathroom & a walk in closet. There are also two other large bedrooms, a full bath & Loft area on the 3rd floor. The lower level has large family room for entertaining, a custom wine cellar, a large bedroom, and a full bath. The back deck offers a BBQ and a stone surround Fireplace. The home includes a large two car garage as well as extra parking.

6782 Hencoop Hollow Road, Ellicottville, 14731 3 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1982

When you arrive at this beautiful home you will be welcomed by a private car bridge, that crosses over a storybook creek, & leads you to a fabulous chalet w/ a 2+ car garage. You enter the chalet into a mudroom that is 19'X9'. On this same level you will also find a huge bunkroom w/ custom bunk beds, a couch, and full bath. The laundry room and a bedroom with a king size bed also occupy this level. Two zoned baseboard heating makes this home easy to keep comfortable all year long. When you walk up the stairs to the main level you are greeted with an open kitchen that connects to the great room, another bedroom & a full bath. The great room has cathedral ceilings, wood burning stove, & a beautiful loft, which has additional sleeping. A large all composite deck adjoins the great room, perfect for entertaining guests. While the adults relax, the children can play on their own playground. If it is raining, you can entertain on the huge lower covered deck. The owners of this home are leaving everything (including furniture, kitchenware, deck furniture, fire table, quad with plow, lawn mower, & grill). This home has been kept immaculate condition! All Offers Presented Nov. 10th at 5pm.

