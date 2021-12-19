Check out these homes on the Lawtey market now

(Lawtey, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lawtey will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

513 Se County Road 18A, Starke, 32091 2 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Just hitting the market, property for sale at 513 Southeast County Road 18A, Starke, FL, USA. 1100 SQFT. Roof replaced with tin in 2006. AC replaced in 2009. Well pump and hot water heater replaced in 2015. Several other updates done to house as well. Also has access to private 300 acre lake with park and boat ramp.

For open house information, contact STEVEN KOLENO, BEYCOME OF FLORIDA LLC at 847-865-9309

14132 Se Cr 100A Se, Starke, 32091 2 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1966

All block home on just over 2 acres. Great Investment opportunity! Needs some TLC. This home is in a great location in Starke. SOLD AS IS

For open house information, contact SONYA MATTHEWS, FLORIDA HOMES REALTY & MTG LLC at 904-996-9115

5665 Nw 203Rd St, Starke, 32091 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,999 | Manufactured Home | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1989

All new floors throughout, fresh paint, and the privacy of no visible neighbors await you! This 3 bedroom 2 bath dwmh offers a convenient drive to town, sitting on one acre in a rural country setting surrounded by pasture land and pecan trees. Turn key, move in ready with a newer metal roof, covered parking and circle drive. Centrally located between Jacksonville and Gainesville.

For open house information, contact Crystal Moody, CW REALTY at 904-964-3948

24162 Grove St N, Lawtey, 32058 3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Mobile Home | 1,395 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Turn Key! BRAND NEW 2021 3 bedroom and 2 bath mobile home sitting on just under an acre. This home has NEVER been lived in and features an open floor plan that welcomes you as you enter. Huge master bedroom and bath suite with a large double sided closet space. Extra storage space or a place to make an office, she-shed, or man cave with a Handi-House that has electric and covered porch. The yard has matured trees offering shaded areas. The backyard also has a wood privacy fence providing seclusion from neighbors in the back. This home is on a paved city street with city water and sewer. It is ONLY 3 blocks from US Highway 301 for those needing an easy commute to Jacksonville, Gainesville, Orange Park, or Lake City. Small town feel away from the big city. Walk to a park or elementary school

For open house information, contact MRANDA TAYLOR, CW REALTY at 904-964-3948