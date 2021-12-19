Check out these homes for sale in Norton now

(Norton, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Norton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

805 Timbercreek, Norton, 67654 2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Duplex | 1,311 Square Feet | Built in 1998

This is a duplex built especially for retired citizen living and is situated in a quiet and peaceful setting within the Norton City limits. This very well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex incorporates the modern open living space concept of the living room, dining room and kitchen in one large open area. The kitchen has beautiful oak cabinetry with updated tile and counter backsplash and includes the refrigerator (2 years old), kitchen range and dishwasher (1 month old) and a high bar sets apart the kitchen area from the living-dining area. The kitchen also features new reverse osmosis system. The spacious master bedroom suite includes a nice bathroom with a shower unit and a large walk-in closet with linen storage. All of the oak trim on the window sill has been refinished and looks lovely throughout the house. The washer and dryer, which are commercial grade and new in 2021, are conveniently located between the 2 bedrooms and main bathroom area. An attached double car garage with ample storage and shelving completes this property. Other updates include a new furnace and A/C unit, a new screen door added to the walk-in door to the garage and a new vinyl fence in the backyard. This duplex is in great condition and ready for you to move into and enjoy the peaceful living. The Timber Creek Association is governed by a Board of Directors to help maintain the Declarations and enforces the Bi-Laws

For open house information, contact Samantha Hager, Weiser Realty, LLC at 785-877-2185

803 Timber Creek Road, Norton, 67654 2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,311 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This brick duplex was built especially for 55 and older age group living and has no steps to contend with. The 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,311 sq ft. home incorporates the modern open living space with the living room, dining room and kitchen in one large open area. The kitchen has oak cabinetry and includes the appliances. A high bar sets apart the kitchen area from the living-dining area.A patio just off the living room adds additional living space in nice weather. The spacious bedroom suite includes an attached bath with shower unit and a large open closet with linen storage. The laundry area is conveniently located between the bedrooms. An attached double car garage with lots of storage complete this efficient property.

For open house information, contact Jeanette Krizek, Realty One Group Solitude at 785-282-4024

604 Pool Drive, Norton, 67654 3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Perfect starter home! This home has 2 bedrooms 1 bath along with the kitchen and living room on the main floor. The basement has 1 bedroom and 1/2 bath with a large family room. Lots of storage and the washer and dryer are located on the main floor. This home is close to the Norton Equatic Park.

For open house information, contact Samantha Hager, Weiser Realty, LLC at 785-877-2185

320 North Wabash Avenue, Norton, 67654 1 Bed 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Lots of updates are in this 1-bed 1 bath home. Everything is on one level. The kitchen has oak cabinets, laminate flooring, stainless appliances with a pass-through window to the dining room and is open to the living room. There is a large laundry room, hall custom-designed double closet, remodeled bath with tile shower including a seating bench, and one bedroom with oversized custom-designed closet. The property has a detached two-car garage, central heat and air, energy-efficient outer doors, guttering, reverse osmosis, storm shelter/furnace room, pet run, and spacious yard. Being sold AS IS.

For open house information, contact Jeanette Krizek, Realty One Group Solitude at 785-282-4024