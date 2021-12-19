Check out these homes on the Kingman market now

(Kingman, KS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Kingman. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

245 W B Ave, Kingman, 67068 4 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,257 Square Feet | Built in 1892

A lot of heart and soul has been put into this home. Electrical and plumbing has been updated, vinyl clad windows, HVAC and several interior updates. Enjoy the large front porch. Large living room and formal dining room. You'll enjoy everything the kitchen has to offer -- island with bar seating and sink, gas stove w/oven, microwave, unusual back splash throughout kitchen. Pantry with stained glass door. Main floor laundry off kitchen. The master bedroom is on the main floor, the master bath has a shower however, this is the only bath on the main level. The master bedroom is large enough to be your main floor family room if you want. The upstairs features 3 bedrooms, storage room and large bath with a huge soaker-jetted tub. The upstairs also features an upstairs exit to the back yard.

319 E Copeland Ave, Kingman, 67068 3 Beds 3 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1917

Love of Character! This HUGE beautifully maintained 100+ year old home has been in the family for over 50 years. You will appreciate the pride of ownership seen throughout the home with a mix of original character and newer modern updates throughout. Updates include but not limited to: Updated kitchen, bathrooms, new flooring, newer windows on front side of home, updated electrical, maintenance free vinyl siding and more. The Library steals the show with floor to ceiling book cases and original hardwood floors, followed by victorian pocket doors, clawfoot tub/shower, and some original old door knobs with the skeleton keys still in them. This charming home will make you feel comfortable and spoiled with over 2500 finished sqft on main level, lots of storage, and a huge partially finished full basement with a rustic inspired finished full 3rd bathroom, a craft/workshop room with sink and large concrete storage room for shelter. Outside you will appreciate and love the extra semicircular driveway out front of the house and the oversized 2 car garage and fence in the backyard with a relaxing sitting area under a large shade tree. It is all waiting for you to envision the possibilities, enjoy and fill it full of family.

