ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NeNe Leakes says late husband Gregg gave her permission to move on

By Terry Shropshire
rolling out
rolling out
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zso8R_0dR5aJtG00
NeNe and Gregg Leakes (Photo credit: Bang Media)

NeNe Leakes announced to her fans that her late husband Gregg Leakes granted her permission before he died to move on and find companionship.

Gregg Leakes, who made frequent appearances with his now-widow NeNe on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” passed away in September 2021 from his years-long battle with colon cancer.

NeNe Leakes said that during one of their final conversations he gave her his blessing and encouraged her to “be happy” and date after he made his transition.

“I will love Gregg forever and ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder and depressing alone,” the 54 year-old reality star told The Shade Room on Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 18. “Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one.’”

The former “Glee” star is responding to conversations that have swirled around her since she posted photos of her new beau, suit designer Nyonisela Sioh, just three months after Gregg Leakes’ passing. The occasion was a surprise birthday party that was arranged by her eldest son, Brentt, last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZjcmY_0dR5aJtG00

No one knows how long Leakes and Sioh have been dating. But the word is that former fellow “RHOA” star Peter Thomas, who used to be married to Cynthia Bailey, played the matchmaker.

Thomas and Sioh both live in Charlotte, North Carolina. Sioh owns a suit store in the Queen City — with an office in the ritzy Buckhead district of Atlanta. Thomas is the proprietor of a nightclub in Charlotte.

Comments / 167

Melanie Phoenix Folkes
5d ago

Gregg loved Nene and would want her to be happy. While watching the show when he was dealing with his illness, it was obvious that conversations were had since then. Whatever their decision was, it's none of our business. Who's to determine the length of time one needs to grieve? Look at the world we live in today? Why should she sit and wallow in grief? She can still mourn Gregg, and live a fruitful, enjoyable life. Let the woman be.

Reply(9)
60
Tiona Davis
5d ago

yes that's fine..but when was the grieving process if he passed in Sept..it's only Dec .how u that comfortable being with another man so soon....but to each is own

Reply(22)
39
Tammy Estrada
5d ago

NeNe loved her husband but he is gone RIP & She don't need his permission or anyone else's to continue on with her life with or without a man being involved.ppl need to stop questioning widows/ widowers when their spouses pass as if they are to spend their remaining days alone 😔. some couples do tend to remain single & celibate after a spouse pass but that's their choice & no one else's

Reply
15
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
rolling out

Big Sean explains why Jay-Z and Ye made him fire his friend (video)

Big Sean stopped by the “Drink Champs” podcast this week and revealed an interesting story about his relationship with Ye and Jay-Z. Big Sean explained that the two bosses made him fire one of his friends early in his career. Apparently the friend snapped a photo of Sean in the studio with Jigga and Yeezy along with Beyonce during the recording of My Dark Twisted Fantasy which didn’t sit well with the elder statesmen.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Minister Boosie can now marry couples for 6 figures (video)

Fans are cracking up after learning that rap renegade Boosie is now an ordained minister who is qualified to officiate weddings. The outspoken “Wipe Me Down” rapper revealed the news on an Instagram video story flossing his license from the Universal Life Church Ministries announcing that he can now marry couples.
RELATIONSHIPS
rolling out

Angela Birchett returns to church roots in ‘Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas’

Angela Birchett is a recording artist and actress from the Motor City of Detroit. With multiple Broadway performances — The Color Purple, Dreamgirls, Hairspray, Once on This Island, and more — the vocal powerhouse also portrayed singer Jacky Clark Chisholm in the biopic The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel in 2020. The Lifetime original movie was a hit with fans, receiving more than 11 million viewers in its first week. She joins rolling out to share her experiences from performing as a child to starring in Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas, which debuted on Lifetime on Dec. 4.
RELIGION
rolling out

Actor, singer Keith Robinson drops a surefire family-inspired Christmas ditty

There’s nothing like a good old Christmas song to get you in the spirit of wanting to give and not receive, love not hate, smile not frown. Multitalented actor, singer, songwriter Keith Robinson pulls off the trifecta with the release of “Nothing Like Christmas Day.” The @TheNovaProspect directed video literally finds Robinson glowing amid Christmas lights that set a festive scene while emitting a holiday utopia that would break down the likes of the Grinch.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
rolling out

Kim Kardashian West files to become legally single

Kim Kardashian West has filed to be designated legally single and have “West” officially dropped from her name. In the documents that the reality star reportedly filed on Friday, Dec. 10, she is requesting that a judge separate issues of child custody and property from marital status. If...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Ashanti explains Ja Rule’s position in her beef with Irv Gotti (video)

The beef between Ashanti and Irv Gotti doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon. The Murder Inc. CEO and the “Foolish” singer haven’t seen eye to eye in years and their issues intensified last month when she announced to Angie Martinez that she was re-recording her previous albums because she doesn’t own her masters. Ashanti is following in the footsteps of Taylor Swift so she can recoup the financial benefits of her hard work. Irv Gotti wasn’t happy about the news and explained his side to Martinez on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Bailey
Person
Nene Leakes
Person
Gregg Leakes
rolling out

Lamar Odom reveals he’s officially drug-free

Lamar Odom is in a good place and taking a walk down memory lane as he reflected on his past relationship with ex-fiance Sabrina Parr in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Dec. 8. The former NBA player took to the social media application to share that after a tumultuous relationship...
NBA
rolling out

Alicia Keys is finally at peace as she makes new tracks

Alicia Keys is “finally comfortable in [her] own greatness.”. The 40-year-old singer was recently named the Female R&B Act of the Millennium by the Recording Industry Association of America and admitted that she is now at peace with her “grandness and greatness” as she releases a double LP titled Keys.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
rolling out

Saweetie shares her biggest ambition

Saweetie is determined to “inspire and to empower” her fans. The 28-year-old rap star will soon release a “pre-project” called Icy Season before she finally releases her long-awaited debut album, and Saweetie has revealed she has wide-reaching ambitions for her music. She explained: “I just felt...
MUSIC
rolling out

Rita Ora has a deeper message with new music

Rita Ora‘s new music is a “reminder” for when things are “falling apart.”. The 31-year-old pop star has released her new single, “Follow Me,” with Dutch DJ Sam Feldt as she makes her return to music since her 2018 album. She said: “Dance music...
MUSIC
rolling out

Toyota executive Alva Adams Mason receives prestigious NAMAD Lifetime Achievement Award

During the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD) 41st Annual Membership Meeting, Alva Adams Mason, group manager, Multicultural Business Alliance & Strategy and Multicultural Dealer Relations, Toyota Motor North America, was given the prestigious NAMAD Lifetime Achievement Award at the in-person conference held in Miami, Florida on December 7-10, 2021. This award recognizes a lifetime of significant contributions to the automotive industry and to the spirit of diversity and inclusion.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rolling out

NBA YoungBoy embracing a new look after release

NBA YoungBoy says he feels comfortable in his new look. After being released on bond and living in Utah on house arrest, YoungBoy filmed the music video for his latest track “Black Ball,” in which he sports a gothic look, complete with dark lips, dark eyes, and the words “Rock” and “Peace” scripted across his cheeks.
NBA
rolling out

Rihanna finally coming back with new music?

Rihanna has promised new music is coming “soon, soon, soon.”. Fans have been waiting a very long time for the follow-up to her most recent LP, 2016’s Anti, which she has teased her fans about over and over again. And in a new exchange with a paparazzo, who...
BEAUTY & FASHION
rolling out

KenGrizzy’s music makes listeners dance

Meet dancehall artist KenGrizzy representing The Bronx, NY. He has carved his own niche to captivate those who like the Afro -dancehall sound. The rising star just released his final song of the year, “So Special,” a bouncy tropical hip-hop record, with influences of Kevin Lyttle’s World Hit “Turn Me On.” The song has a sound sure to get you moving out of your seat.
BRONX, NY
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
89K+
Followers
6K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy