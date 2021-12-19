Check out these homes for sale in Morganton now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morganton, GA

Morganton Digest
 2 days ago

(Morganton, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Morganton. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

0 Dry Branch Road, Blue Ridge, 30513

4 Beds 4 Baths | $849,900 | Cabin | 2,314 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Have you been searching for the perfect mountain home near Lake Blue Ridge? Well, the search is over! This country rustic stunner is a dream come true. A lovely plan for the family or entertaining guests, this beauty offers a 2 story foyer upon entry that leads you through to the spacious kitchen, dining room, and great room. The vaulted master suite is just off of the living room and offers double vanities, large tub, and separate walk-in shower. Complete with upgraded finishes galore, two car garage, and beautiful covered outdoor living, this two story retreat is perfect regardless your stage in life. Conveniently tucked away in the heart of Blue Ridge, you are surrounded by USFS and are right by Lake Blue Ridge and just minutes to downtown for all of your daily needs. Your mountain dream home awaits... *Home is pre-construction- photos are representative renderings of what completed home will look like*

For open house information, contact Nathan Fitts, Remax Town & Ctry-Blue Ridge at 706-632-3000

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9052645)

1066 Creekwood Circle, Madison, 30560

4 Beds 2 Baths | $316,170 | Single Family Residence | 1,891 Square Feet | Built in 2022

This Fabulous New Ranch Home is in the well sought after Madison Lakes subdivision and 4 bed/2 bath. It is the Booth floor plan which features a nice size family room with a fireplace and open concept views to your gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and gray cabinets. Sep. dining room adjacent to your covered patio, allowing easy access to the back yard. Generous secondary bedrooms with ample closet space. Guest bathroom and laundry room. This home is located on a nice lot within walking distance of the clubhouse, tennis, and pool. Photos used for illustrative purposes and do not depict actual home. Under construction, stock photos.

For open house information, contact Kristle Breland, Dr. Horton Realty of Georgia, Inc. at 678-509-0555

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6975920)

792 Voylestown Road, Morganton, 30560

2 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Cabin | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 2012

This pristine mountain cabin with an abundance natural light awaits you! Custom built by the seller in 2012, this is the perfect second home and/or income property. Located on a large, private, quiet 3.1 acre unrestricted parcel with a 24x16 shop or storage shed and gated access. This little bit of paradise is move in ready, with most of the furnishings are available on a separate Bill of Sale. Close to Lake Nottely and conveniently located to Blairsville, Blue Ridge and Murphy NC.

For open house information, contact Gregg Marco, Re/Max Town & Country at 706-745-8097

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-20006826)

1934 Hogback Drive, Blue Ridge, 30513

3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,450,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,220 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Higher Ground Builders Mountain Modern Floor plan with Toccoa River Front! These homes are taking the market by storm. Lots of Windows and Natural light overlooking the River. Master on main w/Hugh Walk in closet, on suite w/shower & soaker tub. Dining area extends outside via the Glass Garage door for indoor/outdoor dining. Kitchen equipped w/VIKINGS Appliances, solid service countertops & large Island. Massive main deck overlooks the RIVER! Terrace Level host 2 bedrooms, full bath & Wet bar area including Glass Garage door indoor/outdoor bar. Includes Detached 2 Car Garage with Suit Above. House will be equipped w/Hios Sound system and Homesafe Cameras

For open house information, contact Blue Ridge Mountain Team, ReMax Town & Ctry-Downtown at 706-632-4422

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9068454)

