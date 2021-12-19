San Saba-curious? These homes are on the market

(San Saba, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in San Saba will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

207 S Brook Street, San Saba, 76877 3 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,952 Square Feet | Built in 1980

MIR - Move In Ready - This 3 bed 2 bath home backs up to a wet weather creek, sits among beautiful trees and has lots of wildlife to gaze upon while sitting on back deck and just enjoying nature. Electric fire place that can be converted back to wood burning, laundry room, two car garage with elect. door opener and plenty of room for garden or RV parking. Home has central heat and air and even a sprinkler system. Minutes from downtown San Saba. City utilities and sits on dead end street. Additional adjoining .72 acre is also for sale.

For open house information, contact Billie Hoyt, Hoyt Real Estate at 325-205-0601

1501 W Dry Street, San Saba, 76877 3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1955

3 bd, 2 ba located minutes from Main Street San Saba. Property has large fenced garden area or yard, a storage building with concrete floor. Two more storage buildings, one behind the home and one on the side of the home. Two car carport on side and wheelchair ramp on side house. Home has a large screened in back porch that comes with a ceiling fan. Laundry has washer and dryer and kitchen will be furnished with gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Large bedroom has walk in closet and room attached that was used as a sewing room and a bathroom attached. There are gas heaters and window units for air conditioning. Yard has many trees including some pecan and some oak and others.

For open house information, contact Billie Hoyt, Hoyt Real Estate at 325-205-0601

606 S S. Lafayette Street, San Saba, 76877 4 Beds 3 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,081 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This home has four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, large living room, large bonus room, formal dining room, kitchen nook, galley style kitchen, laundry room, covered patio looking out to nice fenced backyard, large covered area for picnics and family fun. Two separate carports and a enclosed workshop, plus fenced acreage for sheep, goats or other livestock. Chickens are welcome here also. Located at the end of a street, so no thru traffic. You can be in the city and feel like the country. Good place for raising a family or taking it easy and enjoying retirement. Located at the edge of the city limits and has all city utilities. Estimated taxes are $6090.

For open house information, contact Deryl Hoyt Jr, Hoyt Real Estate at 325-205-0601

1780 N Highway 16, San Saba, 76877 4 Beds 3 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,768 Square Feet | Built in 1945

1+ acres of land fronts on Hwy. 16 less than 3 miles from San Saba, with a well is hard to find, but just so happens that we have one for sale. The residence consist of 2,542 sq. ft., was built in 1945 and has a composition and metal roof and is sitting on pier and beam and a slab. 2 covered porches and a storage building that is 600 sq. ft mostly concrete floor, 2 car detached garage with a dirt floor. Property is fenced. There are pecan trees. The heat for the home is propane but the ac was provided by window units. Garage is been added as part of the home. Estimated taxes without exemptions are $2,625.93.

For open house information, contact Billie Hoyt, Hoyt Real Estate at 325-205-0601