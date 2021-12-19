ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walsenburg, CO

Check out these homes for sale in Walsenburg now

Walsenburg News Watch
Walsenburg News Watch
 2 days ago

(Walsenburg, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Walsenburg. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47FUHq_0dR5Zqbq00

216 Grand Avenue, Walsenburg, 81089

1 Bed 1 Bath | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 754 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Charming home in Walsenburg, CO within walking distance to schools, shopping, dining, and more. Recent energy remodel complete with upgrade & new rewire. New lighting throughout, high R- rated attic insulation, new Quiet Cool attic fan, ceiling fan, water heater, sump pump, glass top cooking range/oven & ETS heating unit with low peak electric rates. Also, newer refrigerator & stackable Maytag washer & dryer. Window air conditioner, portable swamp cooler, & outdoor planters with organic dirt for garden lovers included. Auto charger to the rear of the property. Complete & move in ready with a new roof, gutter system, roof vents, storm windows, fire/CO2 detectors, door knobs & deadbolts, new paint, rear motion detector light. This little gem won't last long. Set up your showing today.

For open house information, contact ARICA ANDREATTA, CODE OF THE WEST REAL ESTATE at 719-742-3626

Copyright © 2021 Royal Gorge Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RGARCO-65951)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o5ji5_0dR5Zqbq00

421 Pinon St, Walsenburg, 81089

5 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,570 Square Feet | Built in 1906

Absolutely charming Victorian vintage home. Huge corner lot with nice garden areas. Gorgeous original hardwood. Huge living room with fireplace. Fantastic wrap around covered porch. Newer boiler and tons of storage area in the cellar. Oversize garage with workshop. Original homestead in the corner of the back yard could be used as art studio or play house? Beautiful granite counter top with stylistic breakfast area or formal dining room. Buyer to verify all room dimensions (approximates only) and property details.

For open house information, contact Sean Slade, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-440-2724

Copyright © 2021 Pueblo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PARCO-196477)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sX2NW_0dR5Zqbq00

216 Grand St, Walsenburg, 81089

1 Bed 1 Bath | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 754 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Charming home in Walsenburg, CO within walking distance to schools, shopping, dining, and more. Recent energy remodel complete with upgrade & new rewire. New lighting throughout, high R- rated attic insulation, new Quiet Cool attic fan, ceiling fan, water heater, sump pump, glass top cooking range/oven & ETS heating unit with low peak electric rates. Also, newer refrigerator & stackable Maytag washer & dryer. Window air conditioner, portable swamp cooler, & outdoor planters with organic dirt for garden lovers included. Auto charger to the rear of the property. Complete & move in ready with a new roof, gutter system, roof vents, storm windows, fire/CO2 detectors, door knobs & deadbolts, new paint, rear motion detector light. This little gem won't last long. Set up your showing today.

For open house information, contact Arica Andreatta, Code of the West Real Estate LLC at 719-742-3626

Copyright © 2021 Pueblo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PARCO-198087)

See more property details

620 4Th St, Walsenburg, 81089

1 Bed 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 624 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This fixer upper sits on .195 acres with a detached 2 car garage. With skills and expertise of a crafty carpenters magic, this little home can make a cute rental or make it your own home. The two car garage is ready to go and usable. Utilities at the lot.

For open house information, contact Sylvia Vigil, Code of the West Real Estate LLC at 719-742-3626

Copyright © 2021 Pueblo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PARCO-196770)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
City
Walsenburg, CO
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Detector#Water Heater#Carpenters#Quiet Cool#Maytag Washer Dryer#Victorian#Exp Realty#Llc
Walsenburg News Watch

Walsenburg News Watch

Walsenburg, CO
44
Followers
352
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Walsenburg News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy