Check out these homes for sale in Spicer now

(Spicer, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Spicer will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3560 198Th Avenue Nw, New London, 56273 4 Beds 1 Bath | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,310 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This slice of paradise is hard to come by in this area! Located on 1.7 acre lot this cozy cabin/home is calling you home to the woods and privacy of the lake! This property features an open living concept with views of the lake, and a large master bedroom on the main floor. You will enjoy all your friends over to enjoy all the seasons in this private location. Don't miss out!

232 1St Avenue Nw, New London, 56273 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1904

Quick close possible, you could be in by the holidays!! House has been totally remodeled top to bottom New City sewer and water in December of 2020 The following was all completed in 2021 New windows, doors, new vinyl siding both house and garage, new aluminum soffit and facia New roof on main house October 2021 New electric service, new electric throughout home, new light fixtures New plumbing and fixtures throughout Furnace checked and cleaned in December 2021 New flooring on both levels New cabinets/tops and island with butcher block top and seating for 4 New paint New trim and interior doors Cellar/storm area has new sump basket and pump Comes with current window treatments All new appliances New gravel driveway Nice level lot with additional corner lot. This additional lot could be for the dream garage!

111 Dakota Avenue E, Atwater, 56209 4 Beds 2 Baths | $105,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,976 Square Feet | Built in 1900

**** Buyers financing fell through***** Check out this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 garage home with tons of storage space. This home has a kitchen, living room and 2 bedrooms on each floor. Great opportunity for positive cash flow or owner occupant can live in one unit and rent the other. Potential 2 extra bedrooms in the bonus room on the upper floor. Come take a look!

