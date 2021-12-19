ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spicer, MN

Check out these homes for sale in Spicer now

Spicer Updates
Spicer Updates
 2 days ago

(Spicer, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Spicer will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cZ1k3_0dR5Zo5c00

3560 198Th Avenue Nw, New London, 56273

4 Beds 1 Bath | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,310 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This slice of paradise is hard to come by in this area! Located on 1.7 acre lot this cozy cabin/home is calling you home to the woods and privacy of the lake! This property features an open living concept with views of the lake, and a large master bedroom on the main floor. You will enjoy all your friends over to enjoy all the seasons in this private location. Don't miss out!

For open house information, contact Shelly Holmquist, Weichert REALTORS Tower Properties at 218-825-7787

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6017326)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EK3bE_0dR5Zo5c00

232 1St Avenue Nw, New London, 56273

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1904

Quick close possible, you could be in by the holidays!! House has been totally remodeled top to bottom New City sewer and water in December of 2020 The following was all completed in 2021 New windows, doors, new vinyl siding both house and garage, new aluminum soffit and facia New roof on main house October 2021 New electric service, new electric throughout home, new light fixtures New plumbing and fixtures throughout Furnace checked and cleaned in December 2021 New flooring on both levels New cabinets/tops and island with butcher block top and seating for 4 New paint New trim and interior doors Cellar/storm area has new sump basket and pump Comes with current window treatments All new appliances New gravel driveway Nice level lot with additional corner lot. This additional lot could be for the dream garage!

For open house information, contact Todd Walock, Necklen & Oakland at 763-657-0198

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6132596)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ehdsi_0dR5Zo5c00

111 Dakota Avenue E, Atwater, 56209

4 Beds 2 Baths | $105,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,976 Square Feet | Built in 1900

**** Buyers financing fell through***** Check out this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 garage home with tons of storage space. This home has a kitchen, living room and 2 bedrooms on each floor. Great opportunity for positive cash flow or owner occupant can live in one unit and rent the other. Potential 2 extra bedrooms in the bonus room on the upper floor. Come take a look!

For open house information, contact Melissa Welsh, Central MN Realty LLC at 320-363-4363

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5752093)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
City
Spicer, MN
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Plumbing#Art#House#Furnace#Cellar#Necklen Oakland
Spicer Updates

Spicer Updates

Spicer, MN
15
Followers
357
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Spicer Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy