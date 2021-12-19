ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Middleburg couple involved in US Capitol riots to be sentenced Monday

Middleburg couple to be sentenced Monday Rachael Pert and Dana Winn ran from the Federal Courthouse in January after a hearing about their involvement in the U.S. Capitol riots.

Jacksonville, FL — Rachael Pert and Dana Winn are scheduled to be sentenced Monday for their role in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The couple from Middleburg pled guilty in October to charges they unlawfully entered restricted grounds and for violent and disorderly conduct.

According to a federal criminal complaint, Pert and Winn were identified earlier this year by an anonymous tipster who recognized the couple from a flyer put out by the Metropolitan Police Department.

“… the tipster identified Pert as the woman in the center of the photo with a flag draped over her shoulders, and Winn as the male pictured directly to the right of Pert wearing a hat, and holding a phone in his right hand and an American flag in his left hand,” the complaint states. “The tipster stated that it knew Pert and Winn because the tipster was a co-worker of Pert’s at a Circle K in Middleburg, Florida. The tipster further advised that Pert was the assistant manager at Circle K and requested time off work to ‘go to this.’”

The complaint also detailed a Facebook Live video on Winn’s account appearing to show the couple driving to Washington D.C.

Pert and Winn must travel to Washington, D.C. to appear in court in person.

Their request to have the sentencing done via video conferencing was denied, with the judge stating the “defendants found the means to travel to Washington, D.C. to commit the crime to which they have pled guilty. Defendants can therefore find the means to return to Washington, D.C. to be held accountable for this crime.”

The couple could face up to 18 months in prison, and/or fines up to $105,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for 11 a.m.

