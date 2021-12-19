Take a look at these homes on the market in Eutawville

(Eutawville, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Eutawville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3 Mc Clary St, Summerton, 29148 5 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,622 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Immaculate Brick Traditional home on 2.86 acres located just off of I-95 in quaint Summerton, SC! This home has lots of entertaining space inside and outside! 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths, 2 Master Suites if needed! Lots of Storage, and room for the whole family to gather for the Holiday Season! Oak Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tile Baths, Fireplace with gas logs in the living room, plus another FP in Family room with propane line available for gas logs. Huge Backyard has room for a large garden, fenced area for pets, as well as a large workshop with a couple of sheds for the Lake toys! The home has been completely renovated and well maintained.. Buy now and move in before Christmas!

220 Main Street, Summerton, 29148 6 Beds 3 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,216 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Old Southern home that was graciously known as the “The Old Broadway House” first floor ..living room, dining room, sunroom, kitchen, eat-in, two owner suites on first floor, second floor is 4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Home has 12 foot ceilings downstairs and 10 foot ceilings upstairs. Home would be great for a bed and breakfast! It is not far off of I-95. Home is sold AS-IS.

1126 Harvey Street, Holly Hill, 29059 3 Beds 4 Baths | $364,990 | Single Family Residence | 4,486 Square Feet | Built in 1960

If you are looking to escape the hustle and bustle, this spacious Holly Hill home is calling your name! This home is nestled in the beautiful, historic town of Holly Hill but spreads out on over two acres of land! The enormous yard of the home has been well maintained and offers tons of possibilities. You will find peace and quiet and privacy but are also nearby downtown Holly Hill. The large workshop is the perfect man cave and has room for storing all your tools and outdoor equipment. The home itself is a unique find. It features a separate living area with full kitchen that would be the ideal mother-in-law suite, two-family home, or could also be extra income potential.

1350 Cottage Dr., Summerton, 29148 3 Beds 2 Baths | $749,900 | Mobile Home | 2,608 Square Feet | Built in 2009

How can you say beautiful! you don't see this kind of property everyday! This is a must see! large MH, it is being de-titled, 2600SQ, well cared for, just walk in a start enjoy the water and nature. Pond , your own boat ramp, 6.93 Ac on waterfront. No through traffic., small neighborhood. What more could you ask for. There is much more to this property, Must have an appointment with a Realtor to view property. This property is a must see.

