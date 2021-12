A 32-year-old rural Dix man was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of injuries after he fell an estimated 15 feet from a deer tree stand Sunday. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says Nathaniel Benjamin of Sumpter Road on the north side of Dix was ow hunting by himself when the fall occurred. When he failed to return home at dark, his father went to the tree stand and found his son on the ground semi-conscious.

DIX, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO