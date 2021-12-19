ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballinger, TX

On the hunt for a home in Ballinger? These houses are on the market

 2 days ago

(Ballinger, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ballinger will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M581P_0dR5ZH9l00

606 Pony St, Rowena, 76875

4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,924 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Great new 4 Bedroom 2 bath Farm House Style Home sitting on 2 acres in Rowena. Home has approximately 2,000 sq.ft with kitchen, dining and living open for a great family gathering area . Home has Split bedroom concept with a large Master bedroom and bath suite. Flooring and colors throughout the home provide wonderful character and flow ; special mud and laundry room provides extra storage for overflow. All kitchen appliances convey; privacy fence, well, new septic,all weather drive-ways and extra storage. This modular home has been lived in for only one year and is FHA approved. The fence, yard , driveways, and the WELL make this property complete and move in READY. If you're seeking some solititude and room around you this could be your ticket and LOWAKE steakhouse is within a couple of minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251XdC_0dR5ZH9l00

1205 8Th St, Ballinger, 76821

2 Beds 1 Bath | $84,500 | Single Family Residence | 981 Square Feet | Built in 1950

PERFECT 2 bedroom 1 bath "Cottage like" home located in a great area close to schools. Home has been refurbished from plumbing, electrical,new windows,all new flooring,cabinets,light fixtures, and a bath and kitchen remodel. Perfect for a single or couple just starting out. Don't let this one get by . Call for appointment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GoH2P_0dR5ZH9l00

603 N 8Th St, Ballinger, 76821

2 Beds 1 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,382 Square Feet | Built in 1925

A one of a kind Stately ,Early 20th Century home nestled among large mature trees in a very desirable neighborhood is looking for a new owner. French doors , hardwood floors, antique lighting, special turn of the century ceilings, built ins throughout and 2 living areas and large dining area that opens up into a great complete kitchen with counter space and storage to die for. Character flows from one room to another in this spacious home. The property has major curb appeal which continues to the back of the home that has an apartment with large screened in porch complete with kitchen and bath. Roof is a PVC Duro-Last System and the fireplace located in the living room is coal burning. Don't miss this Special GEM. Call Donna 325-365-1811

