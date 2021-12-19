On the hunt for a home in Phillips? These houses are on the market

(Phillips, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Phillips will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

216 Argyle Ave S, Phillips, 54555 3 Beds 3 Baths | $204,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,718 Square Feet | Built in None

Completely renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the city of Phillips! This home has been completely redone from top to bottom. Inside you will find a spacious 4 season porch/mudroom with a huge walk in closet, a modern kitchen with undercabinet lighting, an island with bar seating, pantry, eat in dining area, and living room with a pine tongue and groove accent wall with plenty of space for gatherings. The main floor also features a large laundry room with a folding counter and half bath, as well as a master bedroom with walk in closet and bath with a custom tiled walk in shower. Upstairs you will find a landing area perfect for an office/library/or play room and two additional large bedrooms with walk in closets and a full bathroom. Outside is a detached 2 car garage and apple trees. There is also an extra lot available for an additional cost, ask for details. Get a brand new house without the builder cost!!

For open house information, contact COTY FLESSERT, RE/MAX NEW HORIZONS REALTY LLC at 866-386-6818

214 Germania Ave, Phillips, 54555 4 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,950 Square Feet | Built in None

This 2 story roomy 4 bedroom house is close to activity centers such as work, school and play. It is on a convenient corner lot, with driveway parking for a few cars. It has a few trees and vey manageable lawn area.

For open house information, contact KEN NEU, HOMESTEAD REALTY - PHILLIPS at 715-339-3497

W10119 Cth W, Phillips, 54555 3 Beds 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,416 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Located just outside of Phillips. 3 + bedroom 1 bath country home on 3 acres of land. Property has frontage across the street on Las Sault Dore. *Frontage is estimated* Home has a 2 car attached garage and several additional outbuildings.

For open house information, contact JENNIFER VOZKA, RE/MAX INVEST, LLC at 715-369-7990

W2898 Goetzke Rd, Prentice, 54556 0 Bed 0 Bath | $38,900 | Mobile Home | 432 Square Feet | Built in None

(904/TH) Get your own private cabin with 20+/- acres of prime recreational land located on Goetzke road a quiet dead-end road 7 miles SE of Prentice. This rolling land with a creek running through it, has high ground, some woods roads, some scenic hills and lots of good hunting for trophy whitetail deer, bear, grouse and turkey. There is a mix of mature forest and tracts of young mature forest. Invest in years of enjoyment and excellent hunting! Quality Deer Management used by most all of the neighboring landowners in this hunting haven. (Adjoining neighbor’s land is also for sale) 2020 taxes: $488 (Part of SW-NW N1/2, 24-35-2E)

For open house information, contact TOM HEGEHOLZ, BIRCHLAND REALTY, INC. - PHILLIPS at 715-339-2181