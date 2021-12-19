ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillips, WI

On the hunt for a home in Phillips? These houses are on the market

Phillips News Alert
Phillips News Alert
 2 days ago

(Phillips, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Phillips will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Doviu_0dR5ZGH200

216 Argyle Ave S, Phillips, 54555

3 Beds 3 Baths | $204,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,718 Square Feet | Built in None

Completely renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the city of Phillips! This home has been completely redone from top to bottom. Inside you will find a spacious 4 season porch/mudroom with a huge walk in closet, a modern kitchen with undercabinet lighting, an island with bar seating, pantry, eat in dining area, and living room with a pine tongue and groove accent wall with plenty of space for gatherings. The main floor also features a large laundry room with a folding counter and half bath, as well as a master bedroom with walk in closet and bath with a custom tiled walk in shower. Upstairs you will find a landing area perfect for an office/library/or play room and two additional large bedrooms with walk in closets and a full bathroom. Outside is a detached 2 car garage and apple trees. There is also an extra lot available for an additional cost, ask for details. Get a brand new house without the builder cost!!

For open house information, contact COTY FLESSERT, RE/MAX NEW HORIZONS REALTY LLC at 866-386-6818

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-193847)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P905K_0dR5ZGH200

214 Germania Ave, Phillips, 54555

4 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,950 Square Feet | Built in None

This 2 story roomy 4 bedroom house is close to activity centers such as work, school and play. It is on a convenient corner lot, with driveway parking for a few cars. It has a few trees and vey manageable lawn area.

For open house information, contact KEN NEU, HOMESTEAD REALTY - PHILLIPS at 715-339-3497

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-186887)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42lK6I_0dR5ZGH200

W10119 Cth W, Phillips, 54555

3 Beds 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,416 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Located just outside of Phillips. 3 + bedroom 1 bath country home on 3 acres of land. Property has frontage across the street on Las Sault Dore. *Frontage is estimated* Home has a 2 car attached garage and several additional outbuildings.

For open house information, contact JENNIFER VOZKA, RE/MAX INVEST, LLC at 715-369-7990

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-191647)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oMrEE_0dR5ZGH200

W2898 Goetzke Rd, Prentice, 54556

0 Bed 0 Bath | $38,900 | Mobile Home | 432 Square Feet | Built in None

(904/TH) Get your own private cabin with 20+/- acres of prime recreational land located on Goetzke road a quiet dead-end road 7 miles SE of Prentice. This rolling land with a creek running through it, has high ground, some woods roads, some scenic hills and lots of good hunting for trophy whitetail deer, bear, grouse and turkey. There is a mix of mature forest and tracts of young mature forest. Invest in years of enjoyment and excellent hunting! Quality Deer Management used by most all of the neighboring landowners in this hunting haven. (Adjoining neighbor’s land is also for sale) 2020 taxes: $488 (Part of SW-NW N1/2, 24-35-2E)

For open house information, contact TOM HEGEHOLZ, BIRCHLAND REALTY, INC. - PHILLIPS at 715-339-2181

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-194270)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Phillips, WI
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Hunting Season#Whitetail Deer#Grouse#Coty Flessert
Phillips News Alert

Phillips News Alert

Phillips, WI
38
Followers
334
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Phillips News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy