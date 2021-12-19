Take a look at these homes for sale in Eagar

(Eagar, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Eagar. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

912 Dorinda Drive, Eagar, 85925 3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,763 Square Feet | Built in 2000

CUSTOM AND WELL MAINTAINED HOME ON 1/2 ACRE IN A BEAUTIFUL AREA NEAR THE HISTORIC 26 BAR RANCH WHICH WAS OWNED BY JOHN WAYNE. RECENTLY CARPETED AND PAINTED - THIS HOME IS MOVE IN READY! THE UPGRADE OF THE CUSTOM SOLID WOOD TRIM MAKES THIS HOME VERY INVITING. STAY WARM AND COZY THIS WINTER WITH A PROPANE FIRED WOOD LOOK STOVE. SPACIOUS KITCHEN, PERFECT FOR COOKING AT HOME. FAMILY ROOM/DEN COULD BE A POTENTIAL 4TH BEDROOM. PLENTY OF STORAGE IN THE WHITE CABINETS IN THE GARAGE. FRONT YARD HAS ESTABLISHED LANDSCAPING WITH A VARIETY OF GORGEOUS PERENNIAL FLOWERS. COME TO THE WHITE MOUNTAINS AND WATCH THE BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS OFF OF YOUR BACK PORCH. CALL LISTING AGENT TODAY!

For open house information, contact Skye Snyder, White Mountain Ponderosa Realty at 928-333-2121

30 E 5Th Avenue, Eagar, 85925 4 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | 1,796 Square Feet | Built in 1992

MULTIFAMILY DUPLEX. UNIT1 2 BED 1 BATH. UNIT 2, 2 BED 2 BATH.

For open house information, contact Jody Emerald, Emerald Sanders Realty at 928-245-0392

528 S Butler Street, Eagar, 85925 3 Beds 2 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,610 Square Feet | Built in 1976

CLEAN AND MOVE IN READY!! GREAT FLOOR PLAN, LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD STOVE, CENTRAL HEAT, HUGE LAUDRY ROOM, AND BIG BACK YARD. NEW FLOORING AND PAINT.

For open house information, contact Jody Emerald, Emerald Sanders Realty at 928-245-0392

41190 Az-261, Eagar, 85925 3 Beds 2 Baths | $999,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,723 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Custom built home on .95 acres with 2.92 additional acres for a total of 3.77 acres of mountain splendor! Walking in the front door your eyes will immediately be drawn to the custom wood architectural details. The great room's main attraction is the massive fireplace and antler chandelier. Large enough for entertaining, this space have beautiful views from the large floor to ceiling windows. Take your shoes off and feel the radiant heated floors for those chilly mountain nights while relaxing and listening to music from the surround sound stereo system. When you get hungry, head on in to the kitchen and feast your eyes on the custom cabinets made from the wood of the Rodeo/Chedeski fire, notice the blueing marks in the wood! Amazing! The counter tops and window seals are also custom

For open house information, contact Terri Kay, Forest Properties, Inc. - Show Low at 928-536-9111