Sutton-curious? These homes are on the market

(Sutton, WV) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sutton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

521 River St, Gassaway, 26624 4 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,254 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Sitting in the town of Gassaway, this 4 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home includes a great 0.86-acre yard, a 1,000 sq ft garage with new metal roof, and an additional 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home that would make a great guest house or rental! City water, sewer, and natural gas are utilized. Whether you're looking for a home or investment property, this listing has great potential! Conveniently located 4 miles to I-79 and priced right at $135,000. A pre-approval letter or proof of funds is requested before scheduling a showing as both homes currently have renters. If you have questions on how to obtain one, please reach out.

102 Chestnut Street, Sutton, 26601 3 Beds 1 Bath | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This 2500 square foot brick home in located in Sutton, WV near small town conveniences, I79 and Sutton Lake and Recreation area. The home sits on approximately 1/2 acre and has city utilities. The main floor has three bedrooms, living room, kitchen with appliances, dining area, den with fireplace, craft room and a full bath. The finished basement offers a half bath/laundry room, and open space that could be utilized as additional living space, game room, etc. There is a one car garage also on this level. The home was built in 1971 and has a new roof. On the rear of the lot, there is a two story structure, consisting of two one bedroom rentals and a two bedroom mobile home, that currently brings in a $1,200. per month income. This well built home is move-in ready and offers income from the rented apartments and mobile home. Must see, priced at $245,000.

207 Cedarwood Dr Drive, Frametown, 26623 2 Beds 1 Bath | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 845 Square Feet | Built in 1920

The perfect starter home, comfy & cozy, fully fenced in yard, full unfinished basement (not included in squre feet) one stall garage & 2+ off street parking, private country setting, easy access to I79. Motivated sellers!

504 N Third Street, Sutton, 26601 3 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,284 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This charming home in Sutton sits on two lots with sufficient space for a garden. The covered front porch, complete with a swing, invites you to sit a spell and enjoy a glass of sweet tea. Once you've entered the foyer of the home you'll find doors on each side that lead to the living room, and the other to the master bedroom. Both rooms have a fireplace, and both will lead you to the formal dining room which is centered in the home, and for good reason. It's the heart of the home for family and friends to gather together for Sunday dinners and other special occasions. The hardwood floors give it a warm feel, and the built-in china cabinet with beveled glass adds even more character. The kitchen is well equipped with all the appliances you need. It even includes a desk area for when you're working from home. Just off the kitchen is a screened-in porch to relax and enjoy every season. From this sunroom you can exit right out to the detached garage. There's a separate entrance from the side of the garage, and in the back you'll find a workshop for the hobby of your choice. It also includes a cedar-lined closet. Behind the home is the entry to the cellar below. The back of the property has a classic rock-face-block, turn of the century, Sears and Roebuck garage. The yard is spacious with an entire extra lot to enjoy or potentially add on to the home. The home has forced air gas heat and central air. It is all one level and only a step up from the sunroom, perfect for those who prefer little to no stairs to climb. This lovely home is just a short drive to Sutton Lake. Priced at $115,000.

