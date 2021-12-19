Check out these homes for sale in Linn now

(Linn, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Linn than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1032 N Hwy 89, Out Of Area (Lobr), 65051 3 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,400 Square Feet | Built in None

Check out this charming 3b/2b brick ranch home located on 3.2 acres in Linn, Missouri outside of city limits! This home has highway frontage and is close to Linn Tech. There are so many amazing features to this home: bonus room, oversized covered front porch, screen in back deck, hardwood floors, washer and dryer hookups on both the main level and basement, plenty of storage, interior pine doors, water softener, oversized garage, walk-out unfinished basement, hay barn/shed, 30 x 40 shop with a 16 x 40 lean-to, and a 20 x 16 shed with concrete floors and electric, amazing views and large shade trees. Updates include new windows, hardwood flooring throughout, interior pine doors, door and window trim, lights, ceiling fans, sewer system, plumbing and property line fencing. Pasture is open with automatic waterer. Pasture is currently rented if new owner prefers to continue to rent out. With scarce inventory and high demand of Linn, this home is a rare gem of a find!

1170 Hwy K, Chamois, 65024 3 Beds 4 Baths | $228,000 | 1,798 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Solid, 1800 sq ft, 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath brick home on 14+ acres in Northern Osage County. Situated in the Dooling Creek valley, which runs the North boundary just a couple miles South of Chamois, MO, this area is known for fertile soils, high yielding crop fields, and exceptional big game hunting. The two parcels combine into one thick wooded tract and a nice creek bottom field that could be planted into production this spring or used as an excellent food plot located in a prime travel route. Sellers observe deer and turkey right out the back door on a regular basis and have harvested some nice bucks within a couple hundred yards of the house. Spacious Living Room, country style Kitchen and huge unfinished basement.

