Butler, GA

Check out these Butler homes on the market

Butler Bulletin
Butler Bulletin
 2 days ago

(Butler, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Butler. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UsoIc_0dR5YydR00

77 N Poplar Street, Butler, 31006

5 Beds 6 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,063 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Welcome home to this charming ranch-style, brick home convenient to downtown Butler, local restaurants, the Butler Municipal airport and more. Wood paneling and two exquisite fireplaces create a warm and inviting atmosphere inside. Travel through to discover gleaming hardwood floors, golden chandeliers and plenty of rooms and space throughout. The kitchen boasts a double oven, a dishwasher, a stovetop and cabinetry galore. Entertain in the spacious, elegant dining room or retreat to the sunlit office with custom built-ins. This home offers a fantastic foundation for renovating your dream home. Relax in the sunroom with brick floorings, or outside near the fire pit. The outdoor space is flat and accentuated with old-growth trees as a wonderful backdrop for a variety of outdoor activities. This traditional home also boasts a two-car garage and a full, unfinished basement. Live in as-is or customize to your liking, this home is full of potential as the setting for your next chapter.

For open house information, contact CLAY HENDERSON, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International at 404-874-0300

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6839964)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12VKj6_0dR5YydR00

47 S Winston Street, Reynolds, 31076

2 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,810 Square Feet | Built in 1928

What at Charmer!? Sitting on a corner lot and surrounded by matured pecan trees sits 47 S. Winston. This home has been completely updated and is move in ready! Contact The Cosby Team today to call this one home!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Stimus Cosby, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY MIDDLE GEORGIA at 478-333-5050

Copyright © 2021 Central Georgia MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CGMLSGA-217501)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23O6HM_0dR5YydR00

276 Grier Lane, Mauk, 31058

3 Beds 2 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,243 Square Feet | Built in None

Outdoor paradise with 4 deer stands and 4 food plots. Spectacular views from the home and stands. Some stands have shooting lanes across the whole property. These 200+ Acres are perfect for hunting and enjoying wildlife. All deer trophies in the home were harvested on the property. Store all your equipment and toys in the 40 x 60 ft steel constructed shop with a concrete floor. The shop is insulated and wired with two 10 ft roll up doors plus a walk in door. The 2243 sq ft all brick home features 3 BR 2 BA , Great Room with corner brick fireplace and cathedral ceiling, separate Dining Room with cathedral ceiling, large Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Breakfast Area, Master Suite with trey ceiling, separate tub and shower and double vanity. Relax on the covered back porch and large patio. There's also an outbuilding for extra storage.

For open house information, contact Wayne & Donna Long Team, Keller Williams Realty River Cities at 706-221-6900

Copyright © 2021 Columbus Board of Realtors (GA). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBORGA-187627)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uflBx_0dR5YydR00

327 N Highway 240 Connector, Mauk, 31058

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,044 Square Feet | Built in None

Very nice country home on a state paved road. No neighbors in sight any direction.

For open house information, contact John Daniel, Broadmoor Realty Company at 706-563-4838

Copyright © 2021 Columbus Board of Realtors (GA). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBORGA-177744)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Butler Bulletin

Butler Bulletin

Butler, GA
ABOUT

With Butler Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

