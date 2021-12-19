Stevenson-curious? These homes are on the market

(Stevenson, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Stevenson. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

218 Olcott Avenue, Bridgeport, 35740 4 Beds 4 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,164 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Rare opportunity to own a home on historic Battery Hill in downtown Bridgeport. This custom built 4 bedroom/4 bath home features a large open family room and kitchen. The spacious master suite on the main level has a master bath with a garden tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. The formal dining room and charming library/study both have ample natural light from the tall arched windows. The unfinished attic space can be used for storage or finished into a bonus room or another bedroom. The interior of the home has recently been painted and flooring installed throughout most of the home. Endless possibilities for the 2 level 24x36 unfinished garage, and other outbuilding.

854 Old Mt. Carmel Rd, Stevenson, 35772 3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,199 Square Feet | Built in 1985

All Brick Rancher in the heart of Stevenson Alabama. This home is a must see! New paint throughout the home. Home was remodeled a little over 2 years ago with the following: HVAC, water heater, appliances, fixtures, counter tops, one bathroom updated and a full bath added to the home. This home is walking distance to Stevenson Elementary school, shopping and restaurants. Call today to view!

704 Bleeker St, Bridgeport, 35740 1 Bed 1 Bath | $72,000 | Single Family Residence | 805 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Welcome to 704 Bleeker Street a very charming home with a convenient location. Great open style home with a large loft. House was build in 2019. This home includes 2 lots that total 117x200. Make an appointment for a showing today!!

50730 Al-277, Bridgeport, 35740 3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,246 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Fantastic home in the heart of Bridgeport, Alabama in the Beautiful Jackson County! 3 Bedrooms, 1 bath situated on 2.46 acres of land. This home has a living room at the front entrance and a den on the back side of the home that could easily be converted into a 4th bedroom. Large covered front porch to enjoy and not mention the location is super convenient to State Hwy 72 to travel toward Scottsboro or Chattanooga! Huge backyard, outbuilding built in 2020 that stays with the property and more! Check it out and schedule your showing today!!

