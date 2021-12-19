Check out these homes for sale in Galivants Ferry now

(Galivants Ferry, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Galivants Ferry will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

5290 Valley Forge Rd., Aynor, 29511 3 Beds 4 Baths | $449,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,010 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity! This STUNNING 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom custom-built family home located on almost a full acre of land with NO HOA features a bright and spacious floor plan! The open living room features lots of natural light and gleaming floors! The gourmet kitchen features beautiful cabinetry, granite counter tops, a breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances plus a formal dining area! The elegant master suite boasts a spacious sitting area, a large walk-in closet, and an impressive master bathroom! There is also an additional master bedroom suite on the second floor! Enjoy unlimited hot water with your own on demand system so you will never have to worry about running out! You will enjoy the spectacular weather and relaxing back porch overlooking the peaceful scenery! This amazing home also features a separate two car garage building perfect for any extra storage you may need! This is your chance to move into your new dream home on your own private oasis but still only minutes to the beach, Downtown Conway, delicious shops, restaurants, and so much more! Book your showing today!

225 Blue Jacket Dr., Galivants Ferry, 29544 3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,672 Square Feet | Built in 2016

WOW, this one is a real beauty!!! This spacious home in the Aynor School District boasts over 1672 heated square feet. Add to that a 12x14 screened porch overlooking a very private back yard with a pond view and a 21x24 garage with an amazing screen enclosure which can be pulled down turning this big garage into more living space! The extra touches that were added to this home make it a stand out! It has a huge open concept floor plan with the kitchen, dining and great room at the center of this home and is set up to have an extended view into the screened porch on the back of the home. The Owner’s Suite has sliding glass doors to step out onto the 12x19 patio and an oversized shower, double sinks, and large walk-in closet. The additional bedrooms are spacious and share a bathroom which has a tub/shower combo. There is no carpet in this home and it has been meticulously cared for. You are just 30 miles to the beach! Make sure you see this one today!

800 Elm St., Aynor, 29511 3 Beds 3 Baths | $479,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,344 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Prime Corner Lot and Totally Renovated Home in Downtown Aynor. The property is zoned commercial and is ideal for a home office as well as a great place to live. Spacious open floor plan boasts a gigantic great room with gorgeous new hardwood floors, all brick wood burning fireplace with a beautiful hearth. The large dining area is between the great room and the fabulous kitchen. Absolutely stunning kitchen with new white all wood cabinets, gorgeous granite counter tops, breakfast bar, new stainless steel appliances which are sure to please every gourmet cook. This huge home boasts 3 large bedrooms and three totally renovated bathrooms which are all handicap assessible. Most of the interior doors are new 36 inches wide and handicap assessible. All windows are new and provide tons of natural sunlight throughout the home. All three bathrooms have new double vanities with beautiful granite counter tops, new faucets, new mirrors, and new light fixtures. The master bathroom has a large garden tub surrounding by granite that matches the counter tops. It has a 42 inch shower with a built in seat, new plumbing and new faucets. One of the other bathrooms has a new tub/shower combo with new plumbing and new faucets. A brand new front porch was recently added to the home along with new commercial grade gutters There's a backdoor in the kitchen that leads to a rear deck and a huge backyard with plenty of room for the children and pets to run and play. A huge carport is located on the side entrance which would easily accommodate 4 vehicles. Two 4 ft by 10 ft storage areas are built under the carport on each side. A new 4.5 ton HVAC and new duct work keeps the house nice and cool in the summer and toasty warm in the winter. Measurements, dimensions and square footage are estimates - it is the buyer's responsibility to verify.

4361 Good Luck Rd., Aynor, 29511 2 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,630 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Welcome home to this classic all-brick 2 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home resting on almost a full acre in the lovely countryside of Aynor! This home features a spacious living area with a brick wood-burning fireplace and a large kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, and a breakfast bar. The Carolina Room, currently utilized as a third bedroom, has a beautiful view of the expansive backyard. New luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. This property includes a two-bay garage and workshop complete with a working kitchen. Book a showing today!

