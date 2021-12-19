Top homes for sale in Hinckley

(Hinckley, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hinckley than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

414 Court Avenue N, Sandstone, 55072 5 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1907

Welcome to this spacious turn of the century charmer in the heart of Sandstone. From the brick border and rails leading to the front door to the beautiful wood staircase and the gorgeous wood doors, this home has all of the lovely features that you adore. Stained glass windows and wood adornments add beauty and charm that you can't find just anywhere. The living room is open and huge, and while there is a formal dining, the kitchen is spacious enough to offer space for a secondary dining table if desired. The wooden staircase will captivate you, and the spacious storage will give you room for anything you need.

63479 State Highway 48, Hinckley, 55037 4 Beds 1 Bath | $81,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Investor Special! This house has an excellent foundation and a lot of character. Positioned well of of the road, there is plenty of opportunities for hobby farming, pasture, horses, or commercial enterprise on the highway. High ceilings and open walls on the main floor and basement afford plenty of space to run HVAC to the second story or other remodeling. Kitchen and bathroom are in need or remodeling. Well, septic, wood stove and furnace were function when lived in last year. Many building materials already onsite! Plenty of different opportunities, a remodeler or scrappers dream property! Price to sell. Second single wide will be removed before sale.

48754 Cloverdale Rd., Hinckley, 55037 3 Beds 1 Bath | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Bring your cows, horses, chickens, pigs, etc., to this amazing property, off county Rd 21. Perfect setup for a hobby farm, and some hunting or to exclude yourself from society, with the privacy of the land. This private property offers a beautiful 1.5 story house, fenced in fields with a 32X64 pole building and a few sheds, on 60 acres. Close to amenities such as Hinkley Casino/Golf Course, Sandstone State Wildlife management area, Kettle River and St. Croix River and Bear Creek Hunting Preserve, which is minutes away! New Septic system was installed in 2016 and has worked great since. Garage/Pole building, 32X64, can be multi use, to accommodate 5 garage stalls. Building would need some renovation to make it a complete enclosure.

512 Nw 2Nd, Hinckley, 55037 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,358 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This is the one level living you have been waiting for! This beautiful, well built home is in a great location just on the west edge of Hinckley. It has a nice fenced in backyard with a water feature. Home is 3 bedrooms, with a master and walk in closet. There is a nice 3 season porch on the west side that goes out to the front or back yard. The interior has a nice open floor plan, oak cabinets and center island in the kitchen. Come take a peek today!

