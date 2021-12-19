ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telluride, CO

Take a look at these homes for sale in Telluride

 2 days ago

(Telluride, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Telluride. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

255 Juniper Village Drive, Placerville, 81430

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,558 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Escape to the sunbelt in Placerville! This residence sits on 4 acres of immaculately landscaped land with stunning yard, firepit, and water feature. Store all of your winter (and summer) toys in the heated oversized garage with RV door. Enjoy year-round sun and easy access to the Telluride Ski Resort as well as heading out of town to Norwood or Ridgway.Buyer must provide proof of funds if a cash offer or pre qualification letter from their lender to be accompanied with the purchase contract before Seller with submit a counter.

227 W Galena Avenue, Telluride, 81435

5 Beds 4 Baths | $9,975,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,114 Square Feet | Built in 1987

LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION!A GRAND VICTORIAN LOCATED IN THE MOST DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD IN TELLURIDE.THE MAIN HOME HAS FIVE BEDROOMS INCLUDING ONE USED AS A TV ROOM,A BUNK ROOM,PRIMARY,AND TWO OTHERS. INDOOR HOT TUB AND AN OFFICE ADJACENT TO THE PRIMARY BEDROOM. THERE ARE GUEST(CARETAKER) QUARTERS ABOCE THE GARAGE AND A SMALL BACK YARD.PERFECT FOR THE LARGER FAMILY

106 Tomboy Road, Telluride, 81435

8 Beds 8 Baths | $15,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,983 Square Feet | Built in 1992

One of the most recognized & sought-after homes overlooking the storybook setting of historic downtown Telluride, this is the first time this wonderful town property has been available for purchase in over 15 years. Perched just above the Telluride Historical Museum on a landscaped bench of land occupying just under a very-rare half-acre, this home has been host to some of the community's most storied gatherings. Vaulted, light-filled spaces open to generous decks & sun-washed terraces with views from the canyon's waterfalls to Bear Creek Canyon, the Telluride Ski Area & out toward the Valley Floor. Between Main House & Guest House, you'll find 8 bedrooms, complemented by wonderful places to gather & entertain. Walk straight down N Oak St to skiing, shops & restaurants

225 Raspberry Patch Road, Telluride, 81435

11 Beds 14 Baths | $14,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 12,260 Square Feet | Built in None

Nestled upon 26 park-like acres within the private enclave of Raspberry Patch, this warm & welcoming residence is the perfect getaway for generations of family and friends. Designed as an evolving series of Western ranch structures by renowned Aspen-based architectural firm Lipkin-Warner, the home was elegantly re-imagined & expanded over the last decade which has only further enhanced its timeless sophistication. A vaulted Great Room encircled by floor-to-ceiling windows frames breathtaking views of the snow-capped peaks of the Wilson Range. Generous outdoor spaces & manicured grounds lead to a well-maintained trail system winding its way through the towering aspen & spruce trees down to a flowing creek. Offered furnished, subject to exclusions. Shown to qualified parties by appt only

With Telluride News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

