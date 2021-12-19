On the hunt for a home in Cotulla? These houses are on the market

(Cotulla, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cotulla will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

201 Coronado, Cotulla, 78014 3 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in None

This Cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in the Heart of Cotulla, TX is a Great Starter Home, Investment Rental, and is Close to Everything in Town - Just blocks from School would make a Great Teacher or Administrator 2nd Home - This Home will Not Last Long - I have Lender Ready to Go - Call Today!!! Tenants occupied! Schedule a showing to preview property.

For open house information, contact Cris Anne Rodriguez, Premier Realty Group at 210-641-1400

807 S Main St, Cotulla, 78014 3 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Manufactured Home | 12,500 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Great Deal for ready to move in or Investors!!! This 2000 Palm Harbor, 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Cotulla tx, just minutes from all convinces. This home offers open concept living and kitchen area. The home comes fully furnished (all furniture, refrigerator, new stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer, dryer) ready to move in. Don't hesitate and miss this opportunity!!

For open house information, contact Cris Anne Rodriguez, Premier Realty Group at 210-641-1400