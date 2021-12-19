ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cotulla, TX

On the hunt for a home in Cotulla? These houses are on the market

Cotulla Times
Cotulla Times
 2 days ago

(Cotulla, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cotulla will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHPnJ_0dR5YnAg00

201 Coronado, Cotulla, 78014

3 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in None

This Cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in the Heart of Cotulla, TX is a Great Starter Home, Investment Rental, and is Close to Everything in Town - Just blocks from School would make a Great Teacher or Administrator 2nd Home - This Home will Not Last Long - I have Lender Ready to Go - Call Today!!! Tenants occupied! Schedule a showing to preview property.

For open house information, contact Cris Anne Rodriguez, Premier Realty Group at 210-641-1400

Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1557532)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DXwEa_0dR5YnAg00

807 S Main St, Cotulla, 78014

3 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Manufactured Home | 12,500 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Great Deal for ready to move in or Investors!!! This 2000 Palm Harbor, 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Cotulla tx, just minutes from all convinces. This home offers open concept living and kitchen area. The home comes fully furnished (all furniture, refrigerator, new stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer, dryer) ready to move in. Don't hesitate and miss this opportunity!!

For open house information, contact Cris Anne Rodriguez, Premier Realty Group at 210-641-1400

Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1557528)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Cotulla, TX
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Furniture#School#Premier Realty Group
Cotulla Times

Cotulla Times

Cotulla, TX
28
Followers
310
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cotulla Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy