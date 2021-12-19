Check out these Delta Junction homes on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta Junction, AK

Delta Junction Journal
 2 days ago

(Delta Junction, AK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Delta Junction will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4425 Jack Warren Road, Delta Junction, 99737

3 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Solidly built and recently updated Gilbertson home with split entry. Arctic entry, new white cabinetry and spacious island and counter tops in kitchen, new flooring throughout, fresh paint, master suite, office, bonus rooms, Baseboard heat with wood stove for back up, large deck, detached garage with shop, wood shop, car port, greenhouse, chicken house. Updates galore! This is a beautiful home!!

Nhn Clearwater Road, Delta Junction, 99737

1 Bed 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 680 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Shop with apartment on 40 acres with agricultural covenants. Shop has slab on grade. Apartment is on a crawl space. Well and septic, commercial power. Wood stoves for heat but may include a boiler (not hooked up) with the right offer. Potential for mountain view with additional clearing. Close to pavement.

2567 Moose Run, Delta Junction, 99737

3 Beds 3 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New home with a split entry being built just for you! Offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths (1 parcial), Den/office, and a 5+ rating.

2645 Greystone Road, Delta Junction, 99737

5 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,889 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Check out this wonderful home nestled on a lovely 1.24 acre lot surrounded by nature with a very spacious lawn. This gorgeous 5 bedroom and 3 bathroom home has a wrap-around deck offering an elevated view of the picturesque surroundings. The master suite features an amazing 2 person jetted soaking tub, and a walk in closet. This large family home has a lot of natural light. Open plan living space on the main floor features a large kitchen with neat wooden cabinetry and a massive island with storage options. The wood stove and Radiant floor will surely keep you warm! Don't miss this opportunity! Call today to secure your viewing!

