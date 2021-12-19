On the hunt for a home in Munising? These houses are on the market

(Munising, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Munising than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1430 Center, Munising, 49862 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 962 Square Feet | Built in 2001

3 Bedroom, 2 bath home situated on a large double lot located just outside of Munising but within the city limits! Newer flooring, ceiling fans, toilets, trim and updated lower kitchen cabinets. Newer screen doors front and back, front porch and rear deck. Central Air with economical Natural Gas furnace. 20X16 detached garage all in a great neighborhood!

226 W Munising, Munising, 49862 5 Beds 3 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Truly "ONE OF A KIND" home rarely found in Munising - stately 3 story with hardwood floors and restored wood work throughout, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, formal dining room, spacious living room with fireplace, den with pocket doors, updated kitchen, upper level deck off one of the bedrooms overlooking beautiful Lake Superior's Munising Bay. A roofed front porch, detached oversized 2 car garage with work shop and separate bungalow for "mother-in-law" or guests. The 5th bedroom is located on the 3rd floor with two dormers and could easily be used as a master suite!! Currently used as a vacation rental.

316 Elm, Munising, 49862 4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,597 Square Feet | Built in 1920

One of the first homes in Munising built just 5 years after it was founded is currently a beautiful vacation rental. This home and it's original architecture will take you back to 1920's craftsmanship. It sits on a corner lot in the center of Munising and is just a short walk to Munising bay, shopping, dining, evening entertainment and morning coffee shops. With its 4 bedrooms and the 3rd floor with two more bedrooms and bathrooms this home has so much to offer as a family home or a business opportunity. The attention to detail and the many nooks to relax make this home special. There is also a garage and a full basement for even more opportunities. Now is the time to take advantage of the booming City of Munising and this classic home!!

9215 Powell Lake Road, Munising, 49862 4 Beds 4 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,758 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Successful business in a magnificent setting, with plenty of room for expansion! The Lake Tahoe Resort is an authentic, luxury cabin experience located 10 minutes away from Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, situated on 13 acres within the Hiawatha National Forest. The sale of this year round, turnkey operation in Michigan's Upper Peninsula includes 3 cabins with combined accommodations for 25 guests, maintenance building, office/laundry and future gift shop! While enjoying your new peaceful surroundings, you'll also be able to stay connected as this property has been upgraded to include high speed fiber-optic internet. Lake Tahoe provides opportunities for fishing, kayaking, and possible future development of lakeside lodging. Currently operated as a resort business, but would also make a great retreat for family or corporation. Extensive equipment included and all cabins come fully furnished.

