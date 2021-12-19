ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell, KS

House hunt Russell: See what’s on the market now

Russell Updates
 2 days ago

(Russell, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Russell will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCF3m_0dR5YeE900

1023 N Maple St, Russell, 67665

2 Beds 1 Bath | $52,000 | Single Family Residence | 928 Square Feet | Built in 1930

One level bungalow with two bedrooms and one bath.

For open house information, contact Connie Blanke, Advantage Realty at 785-483-5853

Copyright © 2021 Salina Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBRKS-80897)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NTYqz_0dR5YeE900

235 W 7Th, Russell, 67665

4 Beds 2 Baths | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,982 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Check out this unique investment opportunity. This traditional two story home was set up originally as a non traditional 5 plex. The main level of the two story home has a two bedroom apartment with large living room, kitchen, laundry and bath. Has 1,170 square feet in it. The upper level of the home has two apartments that have been vacant. By adding on stairway's to each of those again, you would have to studio apartments with 430 square feet in each one. Then on the back of the home there is a large two car detached garage with a full apartment over the back of it that has 1,000 square foot apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Possibly 5 to 6 units that could be investing into your future financial goals. Give us a call to set up a tour. Rented so has to be scheduled.

For open house information, contact Connie Blanke, Advantage Realty at 785-483-5853

Copyright © 2021 Salina Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBRKS-201470)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WUUQg_0dR5YeE900

531 E Wichita Ave, Russell, 67665

3 Beds 2 Baths | $82,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,834 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Update home with large detached garage that has a one bedroom apartment above it for additional income. The ranch style home has a large yard, entry deck, two bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom on main level and more in the lower level.

For open house information, contact Connie Blanke, Advantage Realty at 785-483-5853

Copyright © 2021 Salina Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBRKS-80888)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ljs4I_0dR5YeE900

508 N Lincoln, Russell, 67665

4 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,532 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Stunning 2 story home features new exterior paint, updated bathrooms and kitchen, a covered composite floor deck on the second floor with a great view, a covered and screened in porch and deck on the main floor overlooking the backyard. The hardwood flooring, functional pocket doors, french doors, and detailed woodwork are exquisite in this home and have been well preserved. All windows have been updated to vinyl keeping your utilities bills at a minimum. ALL appliances included - including the washer and dryer. One bedroom, kitchen, bath, 2 living spaces and laundry are located on the main floor. Four bedrooms, a full bath, and access to the upper deck on the second story. Limestone basement has waterproofing, french drain, and sump pump. 50 year shingles. You can't afford to wait a day to see this one! Call today for your personal tour!

For open house information, contact Jeannine Byers-Long, Advantage Realty at 785-483-5853

Copyright © 2021 Salina Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBRKS-200888)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Russell, KS
ABOUT

With Russell Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

