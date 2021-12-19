6 bold predictions for Jets vs. Dolphins in Week 15

The Jets are at risk of being completely swept by their divisional opponents for the second consecutive season. New York is 0-4 against the AFC East this season with one game left against Miami and Buffalo. While the Bills are in the upper echelon of the conference, the Dolphins offer a much more winnable matchup.

It won’t be easy, though. Miami is riding a five-game winning streak and could make a postseason push with another win against New York. Zach Wilson is coming off a down outing, and the defense continues to underperform. The Jets almost came out of their Week 11 matchup with the win despite starting Joe Flacco under center. That, at the very least, should give Robert Saleh and the team some solace entering the Week 15 rematch.

Here are six bold predictions for the Jets’ game against the Dolphins.

Michael Carter shines in return

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Michael Carter’s original breakout game came against the Bengals in Week 8, but he could excel once again after a three-game absence. He’s clearly the team’s workhorse running back and should see a bigger role in the passing game with Corey Davis and Elijah Moore out. Carter ran for 63 yards on nine tries in the Week 11 loss to Miami before limping off the field with an ankle injury.

Braxton Berrios leads Jets in targets

(Matt Rourke/AP)

Berrios led the Jets in targets and receiving yards with Davis and Moore out in Week 14. That trend should continue again in Week 15. The Dolphins allow the eighth-most average depth of target at 8.3 yards and Berrios is the only Jets receiver with enough speed to exploit Miami’s secondary. Wilson clearly trusts him, too.

Wilson flops again

(Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Wilson didn’t look great against the Saints and might not bounce back in Week 15. The Dolphins haven’t allowed a 250-yard passer since Flacco in Week 11 and haven’t allowed a 300-yard passer since Matt Ryan in Week 7. Miami’s defense also ranks 27th in completion percentage allowed at 61 percent. Wilson might not break 200 passing yards in this contest.

Bryce Hall picks off Tua

(Matt Rourke-AP)

Hall looks like a shutdown corner after 13 games but doesn’t have an interception to show for it. That streak should come to an end against a Dolphins team likely without slot receiver Jaylen Waddle (COVID-19). Tua Tagovailoa will be forced to target his outside receivers, DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins, more, which puts Hall in a better position for a takeaway.

C.J. Mosley has career day

(Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Mosley has tallied seven double-digit tackle performances this season and should flirt with career numbers against the Dolphins; at least 18 tackles. He has 30 combined tackles in the past two games alone and the Dolphins will likely try to run a lot on the Jets’ porous defense. That’s prime Mosley territory. He could add a rare sack to his Week 15 stats as well.

Who wins?

(David Zalubowski-AP)

The Dolphins and Jets are headed in opposite directions at the end of this season. Miami should continue its winning streak for a shot at the postseason, while the Jets will be closer to securing a top-five pick for the second consecutive season. Wilson could struggle against Miami’s blitz-heavy defense, which will only make things worse for New York.

Score: Dolphins 26, Jets 13