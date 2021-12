GREENSBORO, N.C. — So, I have friends and relatives who think it's incredibly awkward to go to a restaurant and eat by yourself. It has never really bothered me at all and if anything, I enjoy the time alone. Although, most of you who know me know that I am talking to anyone that will listen. LOL. So today I set out with my cell phone to document an "alone lunch". No problem.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO