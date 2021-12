Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Wall Street Journal on Sen. Joe Manchin rescuing the Democrats:. Joe Manchin's decision on Sunday to oppose the Build Back Better Act is a service to the country, sparing it from huge tax increases and new entitlements that would fan inflation and erode the incentive for Americans to work. Paradoxically, it is also a blessing for Democrats if they get the message, and it offers President Biden a chance to reboot.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO