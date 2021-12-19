Late-night rescue in Branson after victim falls off 30-foot cliff
BRANSON, Mo.– One person was left hospitalized last night after being rescued from an approximate 30-foot fall.Woman, passengers chased down Kearney Street Sunday evening
At around 10:24 p.m. Saturday, Branson rescue crews responded to reports of a person who’d fallen off a cliff near Branson Hills Parkway and Highway 65.
Crews were able to treat immediate injuries and transport them back up and into a Taney County ambulance, where they were taken to a hospital.Afternoon crash leaves Neosho teenager dead
Further information has not been made available at this time.
This is a breaking news story. More details will be provided as they become available.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.
Comments / 0