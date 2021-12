HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Texas woman fatally shot a man after he and two other men attempted to rob her, authorities said. According to KTRK, the incident occurred about 4:30 a.m. Sunday as the woman returned to her home on Fair Elm Court in Harris County. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said she was in her driveway when three men arrived and tried to rob her. The woman, who was armed with a pistol, then shot one of the suspects, killing him, deputies said.

