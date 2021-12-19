Vikings Waive CB Bashaud Breeland in Surprise Move
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have waived cornerback in a surprise move at a position where they...kdhlradio.com
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have waived cornerback in a surprise move at a position where they...kdhlradio.com
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0