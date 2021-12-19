ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Matchday LIVE: Wolves draw Chelsea, Man City batter Newcastle, Tottenham draw Liverpool, Real Madrid held

goal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd with that, we come to the close of another edition of GOAL Matchday Live. Routine wins for Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, VAR drama for...

www.goal.com

The Independent

Pep Guardiola rules out Man City signing replacement for Ferran Torres in January

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City have no intention of signing a striker next month despite the imminent departure of Ferran Torres.Spain forward Torres is set to join Barcelona when the transfer window opens in January after the Premier League champions accepted a £46.7million offer from the Catalan giants.Torres was signed primarily as a winger but has often operated as a centre forward with the club short of natural striking options.City failed in their attempts to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer but have no immediate plans to look elsewhere for a striker.“No, we’re not going to bring in any...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe believes Newcastle have enough to avoid Premier League relegation

Eddie Howe remains convinced that Newcastle have what it will take to preserve their Premier League status this season despite knowing they face an uphill battle to do so.The Magpies’ new head coach took up the reins with the club sitting in 19th place in the table and five points adrift of safety.Seven games into his reign, they have won only once all season and remain one place off the foot of the table with three points separating them from 17th-placed Watford who have two games in hand.Asked if there is enough within the squad to keep the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Athletic Club 1-2 Real Madrid: Nivea Cool Kick Fresh Player Rankings

Ahead of the Christmas break, Los Blancos picked up yet another league victory as they consolidate the top position even more. Two goals from Karim Benzema ensured Real Madrid earned a 2-1 LaLiga win over Athletic Club on Wednesday night at San Mames Barria Stadium. The two clubs last played...
SOCCER
goal.com

How can broke Barcelona afford to sign €55m Ferran Torres from Man City?

The Blaugrana's financial troubles have been well documented, leaving many fans asking just how exactly they plan to pay for the Spain international. Barcelona have all but sealed the signing of Manchester City forward Ferran Torres for €55 million (£47m/$62m), despite having a €1bn (£849m/$1.1bn) hole in their finances.
SOCCER
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp wishes he’d joined Liverpool ‘much earlier’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his team for fighting back to beat Leicester on penalties and reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals and hailed the “unbelievable” connection he has with the club.The German boss joined in late 2015 after departing Borussia Dortmund in the summer of that year and has since transformed the Reds into a side capable of challenging for the biggest honours.One Premier League title and another Champions League trophy have been won under his stewardship, with those successes and his overall approach to leading the club helping to forge a strong relationship between himself and the supporters.Speaking to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Salah, Dias and the Premier League Team of the Season so far

With the 2021-22 campaign set to reach its halfway mark on Sunday, GOAL selects the players who have caught the eye most so far. GK: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) Most onlookers need to apologise to Aaron Ramsdale, who after conceding 130 goals across two seasons at Bournemouth and Sheffield United seemed over-priced at £24 million ($32.6m).
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Why is Joel Matip not playing for Cameroon at Afcon 2021?

The 30-year-old did not make the Indomitable Lions' final squad for the biennial competition that will be staged in Cameroon in January. Cameroon announced their final 28-man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday and Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip is one of the notable omissions. Over the...
SOCCER
goal.com

Manchester City vs Leicester City: Predictions, odds & betting tips

With the Foxes producing plenty of goals at both ends, Al Hain-Cole expects Guardiola's men to get the better of a high-scoring clash. This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it. Manchester City will be looking to extend their lead at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Salah, Mbappe and the European Team of the Season so far

With the 'Big Five' leagues having reached their midway points, GOAL picks out the top performers from the 2021-22 campaign to date... GK: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) Thibaut Courtois has had a flawless first half of the season, playing a starring role in Real Madrid's dominance of La Liga. Unlike...
SOCCER
The Independent

Steven Gerrard insists his Villa players deserve the credit for transformation

Steven Gerrard has credited his players for helping him make an instant impact as Aston Villa manager.Villa had lost five straight Premier League games and were two points above the relegation zone when Gerrard quit Rangers to take over from Dean Smith who was sacked in November.The Midlands club have climbed from 16th place to 10th and will be bidding for a fifth win in seven league games under Gerrard against Chelsea at Villa Park on Boxing Day.Gerrard said: “I had confidence and belief that we could come in and have the impact that we’ve had.“The players deserve the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

GOAL 25 2021 - The full list of the best Arab players of the year

Mohamed Salah has been crowned the winner of this year's GOAL 25 award, presented to the best Arab player in 2021. Having scored 34 goals and providing nine assists in the last 12 months with Liverpool, Salah helped the injury-hit Reds rally to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira reveals ‘a couple’ of Covid cases but hopes Palace will be OK

Patrick Vieira is hopeful Crystal Palace will be able to play Sunday’s fixture at Tottenham, but revealed they have experienced “a couple of cases” of coronavirus at the club.The Eagles have not played for 10 days after last weekend’s match at Watford was postponed due to the opposition dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad.Most Premier League clubs have experienced Covid issues in recent weeks but Palace had managed to avoid such a situation up to now although the 45-year-old was non-committal on who at Selhurst Park has contracted the virus.He said: “We hope we are going to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte circumspect over Hugo Lloris future but hails his Spurs standing

Antonio Conte is unable to give any assurances over Hugo Lloris’ future but knows the Tottenham captain will never be a problem for the club.The World Cup winner is approaching a decade at Spurs after he first moved to the north London outfit from Lyon in 2012 but only has six months left on his current deal.Lloris will celebrate his 35th birthday on Boxing Day and is expected to line up in goal against Crystal Palace after being one of the team’s most consistent performers this season.Asked if he was concerned about his goalkeeper’s contract situation, Conte said: “Hugo is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Carabao Cup hero Takumi Minamino opens up on Liverpool ‘frustration’

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino admits he is channelling his frustration at not getting regular game time into improving his performances when he does get a chance.The Japan international’s equaliser deep into stoppage time set up a penalty shoot-out win in their Carabao Cup quarter-final at home to Leicester.Minamino has become something of a League Cup specialist, scoring six times across five matches in the competition over the last two seasons but has struggled to make an impact elsewhere, playing just 40 minutes in the Premier League.However, rather than sulk, the 26-year-old is trying to make the most of his opportunities.“As...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira expects a barrage of boos when Crystal Palace visit Tottenham

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is braced for boos from the Tottenham fans when his side visit their fellow London club on Boxing Day.The Eagles are set to make the short trip across the capital this weekend to face Spurs and the 45-year-old knows the type of reception he is likely to receive.Vieira spent nine years as a player at Arsenal and captained them to Premier League success at the home of arch-rivals Tottenham in 2004.“I am expecting more than just a couple of boos,” the Gunners great said with a smile.“Tottenham is a really difficult place to go, the atmosphere, the players’ energy when they play at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard to miss next two Aston Villa games after positive Covid test

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard will miss the club’s next two Premier League games after testing positive for Covid-19, the club have announced.Gerrard will not be in the dugout for the Boxing Day clash at home to Chelsea or Tuesday’s trip to Leeds The club said in a statement: “Aston Villa can confirm head coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.”Aston Villa can confirm Head Coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 25, 2021Villa’s meeting with Burnley last weekend was postponed due to an increased number of positive coronavirus tests among the squad. Read More The stars celebrate – Christmas Day sporting socialNewcastle-Sale clash called off due to Covid outbreak at SharksFormer England captain Ray Illingworth dies aged 89
PREMIER LEAGUE

