Veronica Jane Marsh, 84, of New London, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. She was born on April 7, 1937 to the late Catherine (Slageter) and Theodore Weaver. Jane was a 1955 graduate of New London High School. She worked as an LPN at Ashland Samaritan Hospital from 1981 until she retired in 1986. She was always taking care of all the kids – grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and any child that was at her house – and she loved every minute of it. Jane enjoyed cooking, baking, camping, and spending time with her family.

