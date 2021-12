HOLLYWOOD—The faces of the past just keep on changing the landscape of the CBS soap “The Bold and the Beautiful.” I mean it all started with Sheila Carter returning to town and delivering a bomb by revealing that Finn is her son. That was followed by Deacon returning to want to be in his daughter Hope’s life. Now, we have the return of Taylor Hayes, but we have a new face portraying Ridge’s former wife, in actress Krista Allen. Krista has only appeared in a few episodes, but so far so good. However, I would be lying if I didn’t admit I was missing Hunter Tylo. I mean the actress made the character iconic.

