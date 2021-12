IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) In one night, the lives of several families has been changed forever. The Simmons family is still trying to hold on after losing three loved ones in what they described as “too soon.”. 20-year-old Lindy Simmons, 15-year-old Kamryn Simmons, and 17-year-old Christopher Simmons were the...

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO