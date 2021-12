US health officials have warned that a “tidal wave” of Omicron is likely to crash upon the country’s hospitals as France said the new coronavirus variant is now suspected to be responsible for up to 10% of new confirmed cases in the country. “GET BOOSTED NOW. Tidal wave of Omicron likely coming to a hospital near you soon,” Dr Tom Frieden, former chief of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), tweeted.A Reuters tally suggested that hospitalisations for Covid-19 jumped 45 per cent over the last month and confirmed cases have increased 40 per cent to a weeklong average...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO