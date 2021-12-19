ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryden Hattie wins platform event at Auburn Diving Invitational

By Ken Lay
 5 days ago
A trio of sophomores posted top marks for Tennessee on the final day of the Auburn Diving Invitational Saturday in the men’s platform competition.

Bryden Hattie, the defending Southeastern Conference champion in the event, claimed victory with a score of 419. 50 points.

Hattie, a Victoria, British Columbia native, won the event as he finished 45 points ahead of competition.

Tennessee sophomore Jacob Reasor finished third with a score of 343.85.

Tennessee also finished fourth in the platform event. Dillon Richardson posted a score of 318.05.

