Ribbed Earth Tone Sneakers

Nike is making waves yet again with the release of its new Blazer Mid Voodoo sneakers. Vodou itself is a worldview that encompasses everything from philosophy and medicine, to justice. and religion. And while Nike's new sneakers don't capture the entirety of this worldview, they do touch on some of the more commonly known elements like voodoo dolls. In fact, each pair of the new Nike Blazer Mid Voodoo sneakers come with a removable mini voodoo doll. As for the sneakers themselves, the shoes are made from canvas and suede, and feature touches of a houndstooth print on the heel tab. The whole thing is then fished off with a classic gum rubber sole unit.

