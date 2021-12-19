Ribbed Earth Tone Sneakers

Performance-focused footwear brand Palladium Boots has announced the launch of its Off-Grid Collection, a four-piece footwear capsule featuring rugged, everyday designs. First up is the new LO NYL model, one of the more contemporary and stylish silhouettes included in the collection. According to the brand, this shoe is targeted towards "any fashion-forward sneakerhead.” Meanwhile, the LO LTH delivers a similar look but is made from genuine leather instead of recycled fabrics. Moving forward, the LO Utility is nearly identical to the LO NYL, except it comes equipped with a more high-performance lacing system.
