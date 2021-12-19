ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Ribbed Earth Tone Sneakers

By Katherine Pendrill
TrendHunter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdidas Originals and Pharrell recently unveiled the second colorway in their highly anticipated three-part Hu NMD drop celebrating Billionaire Boys Club. The adidas Originals x Pharrell Williams Hu NMD...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Pyer Moss’ Sculpt Sneaker Is Dropping in Teal

Kerby Jean-Raymond‘s label Pyer Moss is furthering the legacy of its Sculpt sneaker with a new teal colorway. The Sculpt sneaker is the New York-based brand’s first in-house sneaker that stepped onto the scene in September of last year. Since its initial release, the sneaker has been released in black/yellow, white/yellow, black/blue and black/red colorways. For the first time, Pyer Moss is expanding beyond primary colors for the highly coveted sneaker’s next offering.
APPAREL
Complex

The Most Expensive Sneakers of 2021

2021 is almost over and now that we’ve covered the best sneaker designs and best Air Jordans, it’s time to dive into a far less subjective list: the most expensive shoes of the year. Unlike the other end-of-year lists, there were no heated debates around this one as...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Washable Sneakers

The Our Planet Matters collection from Sketchers is a range of footwear for men, women and children that features recycled materials like cotton, polyester, rubber, EVA and TPU. To support conscious consumers, the product packaging lists the recycled contents of each item, and encourages people to make small steps towards a more sustainable planet every day.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pharrell
Person
Pharrell Williams
TrendHunter.com

Ultra-Luxe Colorful Sneakers

John Geiger released a new colorway for its GF-01 sneakers, dubbed the Tweed Boucle. The latest iteration of the brand's staple shoe dropped on November 25th. The popular shoe brand is forged on the idea of combining versatility, style, and comfort. That said, the Tweed Boucle drop is designed with fall and winter in mind.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Hybrid Hiking Sneakers

Performance-focused footwear brand Palladium Boots has announced the launch of its Off-Grid Collection, a four-piece footwear capsule featuring rugged, everyday designs. First up is the new LO NYL model, one of the more contemporary and stylish silhouettes included in the collection. According to the brand, this shoe is targeted towards "any fashion-forward sneakerhead.” Meanwhile, the LO LTH delivers a similar look but is made from genuine leather instead of recycled fabrics. Moving forward, the LO Utility is nearly identical to the LO NYL, except it comes equipped with a more high-performance lacing system.
APPAREL
culturemap.com

Lace Up Sneaker Show

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Laceupsneakershow will feature over 10,000 pairs and more than 300 vendors selling the latest and greatest authentic sneakers plus the flyest streetwear under one roof.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Vibrant Anime-Themed Sneakers

Footwear giant FILA has teamed up with Toei Animation and Funimation to launch the 'Dragon Ball Super' sneaker series, an anime-themed collection that first debuted at New York Comic-Con in October. The new series includes six new sneakers: the 'Goku Black,' the 'Vegeta,' the 'Golden Frieza,' the 'Trunks,' the 'Super...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Tone#Sneaker#Ribbed#Chocolate#Billionaire Boys Club#Nmd Bbc
Highsnobiety

A New adidas Foam Sneaker Is on the Way

Hate 'em or love 'em, foam sneakers are here to stay, with adidas set to expand its offering with a previously unseen silhouette. When did foam season truly begin? Was it when Crocs crept into the mainstream and became the go-to piece of fashion footwear via Kanye and Balenciaga? Or maybe when we went full Gorpcore and adopted Merrell’s Hydro Mocs?
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Avant-Garde Heeled Sneakers

COMME des GARÇONS has finally released its hotly anticipated collaboration with Nike and the drop includes the jaw-dropping Premier Heels. The Premier Heels originally made their debut during the COMME des GARÇONS Fall/Winter 2021 show titled 'Landscape of Shadows.' The show itself is a high-fashion take on Nike's 1992 Premier silhouette. The result is like a cross between football boots and heels in a sleek black and white color scheme. The kicks also include quilted stitching across the upper and a dramatic Swoosh that adds contrast on either side. And of course, the kitten heel-like sole gives the wearer a little extra height for a full high-fashion look.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Zipper-Adorned Hi-Top Sneakers

Tokyo-based menswear label nonnative has partnered with fashion brand WACKO MARIA and footwear giant Converse to launch a limited-edition All Star Hi silhouette. The new model combines both Japanese brands' signature elements to offer a contemporary take on the all-time classic sneaker. The collab was first teased on WACKO MARIA's Instagram, where the brand posted images and videos of the new sneakers.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Chunky Safari Print Sneakers

If you're already a fan of the Nike Air Max 97 sneakers, you'll be thrilled to hear that the shoes now come in a fun safari print option. It's been almost 25 years since the Nike Air Max 97 sneakers hit store shelves, but the silhouette remains just as popular as ever. And now fans can enjoy this classic design in a new way by getting their hands on the striking 'Safari' version. The new design features a fun animal print at the top, which contrasts well with the waxy black textile on the mudguard. The shoes also feature a white midsole, a black outsole, and a hint of red on the tongue.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TrendHunter.com

Winter Solstice-Inspired Sneakers

Just in time for the shortest day of the year, Nike dropped a Winter Solstice iteration of its Dunk Low shoes. Earlier this month, Nike unveiled a new version of its Dunk Low shoes with a design inspired by the winter solstice. The new shoes feature a striking orange and red color palette, with graphics of the sun and its rays embroidered throughout the upper. For an added, thoughtful touch, the tongue tab and left shoe’s insole are even printed with the date of this year's winter solstice: 21 12 21 15:59. The whole thing is then rounded out by the shoe's light peach midsoles and bright orange outsoles.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Canvas-Covered Sneakers

Nike is making waves yet again with the release of its new Blazer Mid Voodoo sneakers. Vodou itself is a worldview that encompasses everything from philosophy and medicine, to justice. and religion. And while Nike's new sneakers don't capture the entirety of this worldview, they do touch on some of the more commonly known elements like voodoo dolls. In fact, each pair of the new Nike Blazer Mid Voodoo sneakers come with a removable mini voodoo doll. As for the sneakers themselves, the shoes are made from canvas and suede, and feature touches of a houndstooth print on the heel tab. The whole thing is then fished off with a classic gum rubber sole unit.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

One-of-a-Kind Meteorite Sneakers

For the launch of Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, Netflix and Sotheby’s teamed up to create a custom New Balance 550 sneaker. The one-of-a-kind sneaker sets itself apart with a design that features fragments of the pallasite meteorite, recovered from the Russian river of Hekandue. Matt Burgess...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Earth-Toned Waxed Bomber Jackets

The Taylor Stitch Waxed Bomber jacket is a durably constructed outerwear style that's designed to deliver impressive performance in a range of weather conditions, while also enhancing personal style to boot. The jacket is, of course, characterized by its classic bomber style that is achieved using 5.5-ounce organic cotton canvas...
APPAREL
manofmany.com

15 Best Sneaker Drops of 2021

Suffice to say, 2021 was the year that we were all hoping to re-enter the world in grand style. While it may not have been quite the return we were hoping for, the shoes were ready to go. Once again Nike delivered big this year, driven by the unwavering popularity of the Dunk, and New Balance also rose to the occasion with new silhouettes and sought-after returns. Meanwhile, collaborative heroes like Sean Wotherspoon and Salehe Bembury made headlines once again. Here are the sneakers that stood out to us most in 2021.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Iconic Artist-Themed Streetwear

Beijing-based streetwear label SOULGOODS took to Instagram to tease its new apparel collection, which features a range of pieces dressed in Jean-Michel Basquiat artworks. Based on the early preview, it appears the collection will consist of down jackets, knitwear, t-shirts, and -- a first for the brand -- a full-piece suit. Artworks printed onto the clothing include Basquiat's paintings 'Evil Thoughts' and 'griots' -- one of his most famous pieces that features an abstract depiction of poets in West Africa.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

NFT Apparel Giveaways

BoohooMAN launched its first NFT collection, marking its entrance into the Metaverse. Last month, the company successfully unveiled its first augmented reality campaign. The global fashion brand follows its previous digital launch with an expansion into the realm of non-fungible tokens. The fashion brand is offering one of its NFTs...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Breathable Membrane Waterproof Sneakers

The On Cloudventure Waterproof running shoes are one of the latest models from the brand that will provide support for avid athletes in need of a way to maintain their agility when training in inclement weather. The shoe is constructed with the brand's thinnest breathable membrane yet, which will enable the wearer's foot to breathe as it keeps water from permeating. This doesn't come at the expense of weight as the sneaker maintains the brand's signature attention to a featherlight design.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy