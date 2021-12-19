ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Former Vols in the NBA: Dec. 18 recap

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJiRI_0dR5MhA800

One former University of Tennessee basketball competed in the NBA Saturday. One was inactive and another did not play due a coach’s decision.

In Boston, Josh Richardson scored 27 points to lead the Celtics past New York, 114-107, at TD Garden. He also had five rebounds, four assists and three steals against the Knicks.

Richardson, who played 32 minutes in the contest, was 9-for-14 from the floor, 5-for-7 from beyond the 3-point and 4-for-5 from the free throw line.

Grant Williams was inactive for Boston as he remains in health and safety protocols.

In Oklahoma City, the Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 104-103, at Paycom Center.

Rookie Keon Johnson did not play due to a coach’s decision.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kevin Durant officially out against Lakers on Christmas

Marc Stein: The Nets say Kevin Durant is OUT for tomorrow’s Christmas Game against the Lakers. What are you favorite KD shoes? @BigWos shares his with @J. Kyle Mann on #FullCourtFits. 👟: https://t.co/MGzZQdf8Sl pic.twitter.com/ymVLzBl8xg – 7:10 PM. Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM. James Harden will be back on Christmas...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
New York State
firstsportz.com

“I’m exhausted fighting people about it”- Marcus Spears shuts Iman Shumpert over Lebron James ‘destroyed the game’ comments

LeBron James will go down as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. But as Kobe Bryant used to say – “They don’t hate the good ones, they hate the great ones“. LeBron receives his fair share of hate and criticism. One criticism came recently from LeBron’s ex-teammate Iman Shumpert. However, it came more as a personal pain point of Shumpert, as an NBA fan and not as a player. Shumpert recently said on an episode of Bootleg Kev Podcast – “Bron knows he ruined basketball.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Richardson
fadeawayworld.net

Ray Allen Doesn't Think Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Would Shoot Many Three-Pointers If They Played In The Modern NBA: "I Just Don't Think Their Games Were Designed To Sit Out There And Wait Behind The Three-Point Line."

Many fans wonder how Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan would fare in the modern NBA. Jordan and Kobe played in very different eras, where athleticism and physicality were in greater emphasis. Whereas the modern NBA is more about skill and finesse, especially when it comes to shooting. The current NBA...
NBA
FanSided

One advantage Cincinnati has over Alabama Football

Opinions from the college football, pundit world are overwhelmingly picking Alabama Football to beat Cincinnati. It is tempting to state the predictions are unanimous. But without seeing any evidence of a pick for the Bearcats, there are probably a few contrarians not picking the Alabama Crimson Tide. The flip side...
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Tennessee#Celtics#The Los Angeles Clippers
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Spurs Trade Adds Sharpshooting For L.A.

It has been a rough start to the 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team currently finds itself with a 16-17 record despite having a superstar trio consisting of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. The Lakers have sorely struggled has been the one that occurs...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo has cleared protocols, may be available vs. Boston Celtics on Christmas Day

The Boston Celtics‘ Christmas Day game against the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks may have just gotten a lot more compelling in terms of a matchup with news of star Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo having cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols with negative COVID-19 test results in time to potentially play against the Celtics Saturday afternoon according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

54K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy