Terry Mattingly

It’s a black-and-white movie Christmas, with snow falling as joyful families mingle on city sidewalks while window-shopping — buying food, presents, decorations and fresh-cut trees for festivities that are only two days away. For Americans, this scene represents the ghost of Christmas past, long before suburban malls, big-box...
“Would you like a side with that?” I have heard this question many times, at my favorite fast-food places. When the man or woman asks, I usually already have a fresh wrap or sandwich on the way. Since I have the main meal – what I really need – I usually think “Eh, it’s not a big deal whether I have a side or not.”
As we head into a new year there is one thing we all know for certain, we are all getting older. It is reassuring to know that God is with us throughout all stages of our life. Two passages of scripture reassure us of this truth – Psalm 71 and Isaiah 43.
This question rocks the internet year after year: Is "Die Hard" a Christmas movie?. How about "Frosty the Snowman," "Home Alone," "Elf" or "A Bad Moms Christmas"? Is "A Christmas Story" really a "Christmas" story? What about those Hallmark Channel visions of romance, complicated families and wall-to-wall holiday decorations?. The...
When was Jesus born? That seems like such an innocuous question. The little children from our church know the answer. “Jesus was born on Christmas,” they say confidently and boldly. Much has been made over the years about how Dec. 25 isn’t really Jesus’ birthday. Most Christians know and...
As Christmas and New Year’s approaches, area clergy offered their reflections on the meaning of Christmas and some perspective on the new year ahead. The staff of the Price County Review wish everyone a happy holiday season and a bright new year ahead.
Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles. James 1:17 “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above.”. Today, I forced the adult side of...
First Christian Church Outreach presents gift to Atchison Community Health Clinic. First Christian Church presented their fifth annual Community Christmas Gift to the Atchison Community Health Clinic on Sunday, December 19, 2021. The organization was selected this year by the Outreach team as the recipient with the hope of being able to assist in their caring for the uninsured and underinsured of our community.
Steve’s birthday falls on the heels of Thanksgiving. On a Sunday this year. After he woke up, he moseyed into the kitchen and shoveled a slice of French apple pie onto a plate. “You know I fix a special breakfast on Sundays — extra special since it’s your birthday,”...
And what will ye do in the day of visitation, and in the desolation which shall come from far? to whom will ye flee for help? and where will ye leave your glory?. Without me they shall bow down under the prisoners, and they shall fall under the slain. For all this his anger is not turned away, but his hand is stretched out still.
I sent a mass invitation for our family Christmas party for Christmas Day. The next day my aunt invited everyone over to her house for our family Christmas party, the day after Christmas. I cannot find one person outside my family that thinks that wasn’t completely rude. I see this as toxic behaviour on her part and support of bad behaviour from the rest of the crew. I took a week to get some perspective and see if others thought I was being oversensitive.
Christmas is right around the corner, and it’s generally a time for Christians to celebrate the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ. But last year due to the pandemic, larger gatherings, such as parties, weren’t recommended because of the risk of infection. While there are still variants...
After a day of school runs and washing up, Louise*, 38, an influencer from London, was looking for some excitement once the kids were in bed. But what started as a bit of fun, soon spiralled into a drug addiction costing her £80,000 and nearly ruined her family’s life.
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One San Jose man has spread Christmas cheer to an entire neighborhood for decades, even during the pandemic.
“Children that came to see Santa are now parents with their children here,” said David Pusateri. “It’s pretty cool.”
Every year on Cherry Ave., Pusateri decorates his home with 66,000 twinkling lights. He then gathers Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus to meet with children who live nearby or come from miles away.
Kids line up outside Pusateri’s home and patiently wait their turn to tell Santa and Mrs. Claus what they want for Christmas. They’re then given a...
Comments / 0