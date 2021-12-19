ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Private Equity Buy Out of Companies to Hit $1 Trillion

By Nick Torres
theeastcountygazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout $1 trillion are would have been invested by private equity firms on buying companies and this could affect things including groceries and health care. Private equity firms are those firms of Wall Street that buy big companies with huge debt...

theeastcountygazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Scoop: Private investors plot Forbes buyout

Investment firm GSV is working on a bid to buy Forbes Media at a $620 million valuation as an alternative to Forbes' announced SPAC merger, Axios has learned. Why it matters: BuzzFeed's public listing last week added to growing skepticism about the SPAC market for media companies. Its shares are down roughly 40% from its opening price, and 94% of investors redeemed their stock following the merger news.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Bank of the West's $16.3 billion price tag larger than expected, analyst says

Jefferies analyst Flora Bocahut said Monday that BNP Paribas's $16.3 billion sale of its Bank of the West unit to BMO came at a higher price than expected. Reports of a pending sale of the business surfaced last month. The deal, which was announced early Monday, will unlock "significant hidden value," Bocahut said. BNP is expected to investment in technology, innovative business models and bolt-on acquisitions in value-added businesses, she said. The selling price is about $2 billion higher than most expected, but BNP's expected stock buyback of about $4 billion is lower than expected, as she noted the bank plans to invest more in long-term growth instead of the payment. For BMO, the acquisition of 514 branches and 875 ATMs. For BMO, the deal marks the biggest acquisition ever by a Canadian bank, according to Bloomberg.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endowments#Interest Rates#Private Equity Firms#Albertson#Market Place#Wharton School
martechseries.com

Audax Private Equity Announces Strategic Investment in Integrate

Audax Private Equity today announced it has completed a strategic growth investment in Integrate.com, Inc., a leader in B2B Precision Demand Marketing, an emerging category that helps B2B marketers develop omnichannel demand strategies and drive marketing ROI. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

FWD Group Withdraws U.S. IPO Plan, Pivoting Instead to Hong Kong

FWD Group Ltd., the Hong Kong-based insurer backed by billionaire Richard Li, withdrew its U.S. initial public offering as China tightens its grip on overseas listings. The company said in a filing Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s “considering other alternatives” and has decided not to proceed with its New York listing. FWD is considering an IPO in Hong Kong early next year instead, Bloomberg News reported this month.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

ETFs Balloon to $7 Trillion And 445 Debuts in 2021

The financial story of 2021 may be the 445 exchange trade funds that debuted this year as the U.S. ETF industry ballooned to $7 trillion. ETF's have exploded in popularity over the past two years, according to a Bloomberg analysis, with a combined 739 new ETFs between 2020 and 2021 through October. In the five years between 2015 and 2019 there were 841 new funds.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Payments company Bottomline Technologies to be acquired by Thoma Bravo in $2.6 billion cash deal

Payments company Bottomline Technologies Inc. EPAY, +14.74% said Friday it has reached an agreement to be acquired by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo in an all-cash deal valued at about $2.6 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Bottomline shareholders will receive $57 a share, equal to a premium of 42% over the stock's closing price Oct. 19, the day before the board announced a strategic review. It represents a premium of 41% over the stock's 30-day volume weighted average price as of Oct. 19. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, and to allow the company invest in technology and grow the business. Bottomline shares were halted premarket for the news, but are down 7% in the year to date, while the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Global private equity firm TPG to list in New York

(Reuters) -Private equity firm TPG has submitted paperwork for an initial public offering in the United States, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday, as it seeks to better compete with its publicly traded peers. Fort Worth, Texas-headquartered TPG, which did not reveal the number of shares it plans to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Vaunted Private Equity Firm TPG Files for IPO

TPG didn’t specify the planned offering size, but sources told The Wall Street Journal in June that it could be valued at $10 billion. Renowned private equity firm TPG filed for an initial public offering with the Securities & Exchange Commission Thursday. It didn’t specify the planned offering size,...
BUSINESS
bakingbusiness.com

Private equity firm acquiring two Smucker businesses

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. – Private equity firm Nexus Capital Management LP is acquiring the R.W. Knudsen and TruRoots businesses from the J.M. Smucker Co. as well as entering into a licensing agreement for Santa Cruz Organic beverages. The transaction is valued at approximately $110 million. The agreement also includes...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

10 of the Best Bank Stocks to Buy for 2022

Analysts see big upside for these undervalued bank stocks. After a big year in 2021, analysts say bank stocks could continue to outperform in 2022. The combination of a recovering U.S. economy and the potential for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes sooner than expected could set up bank stocks for outsize earnings growth in the next couple of years. Bank stocks have benefited from reserve releases and dividend hikes in recent quarters. Even after big 2021 gains, analysts say many bank stocks remain undervalued in an extremely pricey stock market. Here are 10 of the best bank stocks to buy in 2022, according to Wall Street analysts.
STOCKS
insurancebusinessmag.com

ReSource Pro secures investment from private equity firm

Insurance consulting company ReSource Pro has announced that it has secured investment funding from private equity firm Kelso & Company. While the terms of the transaction were not disclosed, the deal sees Kelso obtain a majority interest in ReSource Pro – an arrangement that the consulting firm said would enable it to continue its “long-term growth strategy.”
BUSINESS
wealthmanagement.com

Deep Pool of Private Equity Real Estate Funds Compete for Capital

Bain Capital Real Estate made headlines with news that the company had closed on a $3 billion private equity real estate fund, Bain Capital Real Estate Fund II. The recent close is further evidence of the strong bounce occurring in private equity real estate fundraising, as well as the continued rise in mega-funds dominating the market.
REAL ESTATE
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett has grown Berkshire Hathaway's Apple stake to 50% of its entire equity portfolio and nearly a quarter of its $649 billion market cap

Berkshire Hathaway's Apple holdings of 887 million shares swelled to a value of $159 billion on Friday. That makes the stake worth half of Berkshire's entire equity portfolio, and almost 25% of its $649 billion market capitalization. Warren Buffett started to build Berkshire's position in Apple in 2016 and added...
STOCKS
bondbuyer.com

Boston-based private equity firm buys KBRA

Parthenon Capital, a Boston-headquartered private equity firm, has bought a majority stake in KBRA for around $900 million. The deal has been in the works since August and officially closed on Friday. Parthenon bought a majority ownership from Wharf Street, KBRA’s owner since 2015, according to Kate Kennedy, senior managing director of business development at KBRA. The acquisition, she said, will allow for KBRA’s future global growth. The company will continue to operate under the KBRA name, she said.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

O’Melveny Adds Private Equity Specialist Ike Chidi in California

Private equity finance specialist Ike Chidi has joined O’Melveny as a corporate finance partner based in Century City, Calif. Chidi’s arrival advances an O’Melveny objective to build its middle-market private equity practice in southern California. “We’re delighted to have Ike aboard,” said O’Melveny chair Bradley J. Butwin....
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy