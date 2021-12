Lady in the street but a freak…also in the street. That Silent Hill revival “insiders” have been taunting fans with for years now didn’t come to fruition during The Game Awards broadcast. But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything for horror fans to get excited about. One of the most intriguing trailers of the show belongs to Slitterhead, a game whose name I have trouble typing correctly. From Bokeh Game Studio, a developer founded last year by Silent Hill and Gravity Rush creator Keiichirō Toyama, the game looks like a more action-centric take on the horror genre. At least that’s the impression I’m getting from the Slitterhead teaser trailer below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO