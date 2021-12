Folks, you can be forgiven if by now, new mask and vaccine mandates make you feel like Charlie Brown being goaded once again by Lucy to kick that football. Yes, just when Chicagoans were beginning to feel free to resume a version of normal that was fading into memory, Mayor Lori Lightfoot seemed to the pandemic-fatigued among us to be jerking that ball away with her more stringent vaccination ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO