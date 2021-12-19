ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troops find religious exemption for vaccines unattainable

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — More than 12,000 military service members refusing the COVID-19 vaccine are seeking religious exemptions, and so far they’re having zero success. Not a...

thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Leads Amicus Brief for Service Members Seeking Religious Exemptions From President Biden’s COVID Vaccine Mandate

‘They ask this Court to protect their religious freedom from encroachment by the very government they have sworn to protect with their lives’. U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), along with 38 members of the House of Representatives led by Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), filed an amicus brief in U.S. Navy Seals v. Biden, in which 26 Navy SEALs and other Navy service members with sincere religious objections to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine are challenging the administration’s vaccine mandate for the Navy. The service members argue that both the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) and the First Amendment require the federal government to allow exemptions for their sincerely held religious beliefs, especially since they are willing to take other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in lieu of vaccination and the Navy is already allowing medical exemptions.
thepampanews.com

Rep. Jackson in Support of Servicemembers Seeking Religious Exemption from the Military’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

WASHINGTON — Monday, Representative Ronny Jackson (TX-13) joined an amicus brief to the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas in support of 35 Navy servicemembers who are seeking religious accommodations from the Department of Defense’s vaccine mandate. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) led the brief, which was signed by 38 Representatives and 9 Senators.
Valley News

Blatant Religious Discrimination’: US Military Approves Zero Religious Exemptions to Vaccine Mandate

Dec 22, 2021 Zachary Stieber COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadlines have come and gone, but the U.S. military has still not approved a single religious exemption. Lawyers representing troops seeking exemptions say the military is violating the U.S. Constitution and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) and are urging courts to intervene. “It’s now the point where I think we can call it what it is. It appears to be blatant religious discrimination when the military has now conceded, both publicly and in court filings I should say, that they have approved multiple numerous medical and administrative exemptions but yet they have refused to approve any religious accommodations,” Mike Berry, an attorney with First Liberty Institute, told The Epoch Times.
Daily Princetonian

Local employee denied religious exemption to vaccine mandate, faces termination

A longtime employee of the Educational Testing Service (ETS), a Princeton-headquartered company, was recently informed that their request for a religious exemption from the company’s vaccine mandate had been denied. The employee may face imminent termination for failure to comply with the mandate and could be let go without severance in early January.
FOXBusiness

De Blasio unveils NYC workplace vaccine mandate requirement, allows for religious, medical exemptions

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled more of his new plan for workplace vaccine requirements, which allows for medical and religious exemptions. De Blasio rolled out the details of his plan on Wednesday, requiring private-sector workers in the city to receive at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine beginning Dec. 27 and proof of the second dose within the next 45 days for Moderna or Pfizer recipients.
Daily Mail

Republican lawmakers fight for group of Navy SEALS who have sued the Pentagon over being denied a religious exemption for the vaccine mandate

Nearly 50 Republican lawmakers signed onto a legal brief supporting a group of Navy SEALs and other servicemembers who have sued the Pentagon over being denied a religious exemption from getting the mandated COVID-19 vaccine. Those signing on to the amicus brief included a number of headline-generating conservatives including Sens....
rvamag.com

Gorsuch Cites Anti-Gay Masterpiece Cakeshop Ruling in Dissent Over Vaccine Mandate Religious Exemption Request

The U.S. Supreme Court Monday afternoon rejected a request for a religious exemption for health care workers refusing to comply with New York State’s vaccine mandate. The state is requiring all health care workers to be vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus. Justice Sonia Sotomayor denied the request, but three conservative jurists, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch, would have granted it.
abc17news.com

New York governor signs bill criminalizing fake Covid-19 vaccination cards

New York’s governor signed legislation Wednesday criminalizing fake Covid-19 vaccination cards, according to a news release from her office. The new law makes the falsification of cards a misdemeanor and creates a new felony of “computer tampering in the third degree for intentional entering, alteration or destruction of ‘computer material’ regarding COVID-19 vaccine provisions,” Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office said.
