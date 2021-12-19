KCRW Broadcast 664

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleFanatic. I hope you had a great music filled week. I’ve been listening to a Sun Ra album a night. I look forward to it all day. The excellent...

www.kcrw.com

kcrw.com

KCRW's Top 30: Wet Leg kicks it to the top

U.K. post-punk duo Wet Leg have been among the year’s most striking breakthrough success stories, and are no strangers to KCRW’s Top 30 Chart. Yet, somehow, this is their first time at number one. Perhaps it shouldn’t be too surprising, given that they’ve released knockout single after knockout single (see: “Wet Dream”) in advance of their self-titled debut album, and anticipation of their first LA shows is so high that most of us at KCRW are basically orbiting the stratosphere. Now, if we could only get some enterprising soul out there to create the mash-up of “Chaise Longue” and the Daria theme song that this world truly deserves...
MUSIC
kcrw.com

KCRW's Top 30: Little Dragon arrive to play off 2021

Well, that’s a wrap on 2021 folks… for the Top 30 Chart that is. We’re fast at work finalizing our Best Of coverage. In case you need a quick refresher, this is where we left you midyear. But when it comes to tallying spins and the like, we’re giving our calculators a much deserved break. We’ll catch you right back here in 2022, but in the meantime, wow do we have a chart for you!
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Interview: German Producer Markus Guetner Talks New Album 'Extropy,' Ambient Music & More

Markus Guentner is a German musician, who has been putting out music for over 20 years and is known for the "pop-ambient" genre from his work with Kompakt Records. Markus Guentner's versatility and craft in making music encompasses various genres from contemporary ambient to dub techno. This has allowed his discography to move between styles and genres over the past two decades.
ROCK MUSIC
foxla.com

Rescan your TV to continue broadcasting KTTV

On Thursday, December 9 at 10:00 a.m. PT, KTTV, Los Angeles, California will begin to broadcast in a new digital format called ATSC 3.0. We will also continue to broadcast in the current format, so that you will still be able to watch FOX programming over the air on your current television set, but you will need to rescan your television set on December 9, 2021 after 10:00 a.m. PT in order to continue receiving that broadcast. The call sign will continue to be KTTV, and the channel on your set will continue to be channel 11. The Station will continue to be available to cable, satellite and other multichannel video programming distributors. Please contact your cable or satellite company for details.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Awesome Netflix Movie ASAP

Netflix might not have Yellowstone, but there's a movie that might fill the void. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's catalog that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That movie is Wind River.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Il Divo star Carlos Marin dies from COVID-19

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

This twisted Netflix psychological horror movie has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals are here and you won’t believe how good they are! As we’ve documented on several occasions now, 2021’s lucrative book-to-TV-and-movie adaptation train keeps rolling right along — powered by our incessant need for new streaming content, as well as source material for the big-budget theatrical fare we all enjoy. One of the best recent examples of this is Fever Dream, a Netflix original movie that was just added to the streamer last month. It’s based on Samanta Schweblin’s novel of the same name. And it’s in line with a trend we continue to see...
MOVIES
Simplemost

Here’s How To Watch TV For Free

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. That fat bill that awaits you every month from your cable, satellite or streaming...
NFL
American Songwriter

Gloria Estefan Talks New Christmas Duet With Nat King Cole: “I Am Beyond Thrilled… It’s Something I Imagined a Million Times as a Kid”

“Whenever I want to be transported to a beautiful, simpler time, where I feel like every possibility is out there for me, I put on Nat King Cole,” Gloria Estefan said. Born and raised in Cuba, Estefan grew up surrounded by the everlasting elegance of Nat King Cole’s music (thanks to the records he made in Spanish)… and now, she’s gotten the opportunity to perform a duet with him, thanks to a new project spearheaded by co-producers, Jay Landers and Jorge Calandrelli. Titled A Sentimental Christmas with Nat “King” Cole and Friends: Cole Classics Reimagined, the record (which dropped on Dec. 15) features Cole’s original vocal takes placed in modern arrangements alongside stars like John Legend, Kristin Chenoweth, Johnny Mathis, and more.
MUSIC
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
Stereogum

Sly & Robbie’s Robbie Shakespeare Dead At 68

Robbie Shakespeare, the Jamaican bassist and producer who was half of the hugely prolific and important duo Sly & Robbie, has died. The Gleaner reports that Shakespeare died in a Florida hospital after undergoing kidney surgery. He was 68. Shakespeare grew up in Kingston, in a family full of musicians....
MUSIC
c21media.net

Irwin Entertainment and Shakira partner on NBC isolation dance format

US broadcast network NBC is joining forces with LA prodco Irwin Entertainment and singer Shakira for dance challenge series Dancing With Myself. The competition show will feature new dancers every week, isolated in their own pods, who have to learn a routine and then perform it with their own unique twist for a live audience.
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

Andrea Bocelli Sings Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” with Daughter Virginia

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli released his new single “Hallelujah,” featuring his daughter Virginia Bocelli. The song was originally performed live at the Majestic Teatro Regio di Parma Opera House in Italy for his 2021 holiday livestream Believe in Christmas. The father-daughter rendition of the 1984 Leonard Cohen song spotlights a natural harmony in music within the Bocelli family.
MUSIC
Columbian

10 essential songs of ranchera legend Vicente Fernandez

No one would’ve held it against Vicente Fernandez if he had flamed out early in his career. After all, the singer had the weight of a nation placed on him when he debuted in 1966. Mexico’s three greatest ranchera icons — Jorge Negrete, Pedro Infante and Javier Solis —...
MUSIC

