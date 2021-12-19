KCRW Broadcast 664

On Thursday, December 9 at 10:00 a.m. PT, KTTV, Los Angeles, California will begin to broadcast in a new digital format called ATSC 3.0. We will also continue to broadcast in the current format, so that you will still be able to watch FOX programming over the air on your current television set, but you will need to rescan your television set on December 9, 2021 after 10:00 a.m. PT in order to continue receiving that broadcast. The call sign will continue to be KTTV, and the channel on your set will continue to be channel 11. The Station will continue to be available to cable, satellite and other multichannel video programming distributors. Please contact your cable or satellite company for details.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO