There was an Amex Offer that came out last week that was an obvious error. They were offers that said spend $1,000 get $1,500 back or spend $3,000 get $3,000 back up to 3 times etc. It is pretty obvious someone fat fingered the numbers here. I even think this has happened in the past as well with Amex. But, at least for now, Amex hasn’t caught on because some of the credits have actually posted. Yes, people are getting credits on their account for $1,000, $3,000 and even $6,000 back, 3 times. Pure madness!

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 6 DAYS AGO